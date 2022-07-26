type here...
Glenn Thompson attends son’s same-sex wedding after voting against respect for marriage law

WASHINGTON— Days after his vote against a House bill to protect same-sex marriage, Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., attended his gay son’s wedding.

“Congressman and Mrs. Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s wedding Friday night as he begins this new chapter in his life,” said Madison Stone., Thompson’s press secretary, in an email to USA Today.

She added that the Thompsons are “overjoyed” to welcome their new son-in-law “into their family”.

Thompson was one of 157 Republicans who opposed the Respect for Marriage Act Bill on Tuesday. However, 47 of his fellow Republicans joined all House Democrats in their support.

In a statement to a local Pennsylvania paper, the Center Daily TimesStone said the bill is “nothing more than an election-year messaging stunt for Democrats in Congress who have failed to address historic inflation and out-of-control prices at the gas pump and grocery stores.”

The bill, which received bipartisan support from 267 House members, now heads to the Senate for consideration, where it needs 60 votes to pass.

The bipartisan action to save same-sex marriage stems from fears that the Supreme Court’s Oberfell v. May overturn Hodge, a 2015 Supreme Court ruling legalizing same-sex marriage. Associate Justice Clarence Thomas last month ruled in Roe v. Wade asked the high court to reconsider Obergefell after the ruling legalizing abortion was thrown out.

