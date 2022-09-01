New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Leah MitchellShe, who became a household name with her role on “Glee,” opened up about her rocky past as she prepares to make her Broadway debut in “Funny Girl.”

Before landing the role on “Funny Girl,” Mitchell, 36, publicly addressed and apologized for allegations from “Glee” cast members. The actress recently discussed what she learned from that period in her life in an interview.

The allegations apparently had a “serious reflection” on Mitchell.

“I really understand the importance and value of being a leader,” the actress told the New York Times. “It’s not just about going and doing good work when the camera is rolling, but also when it’s not. And that’s not always the most important thing to me.”

co-star It was Samantha who accused Mitchell While on the set of “Glee” in 2020, she made her life a “living hell” and claimed the actress threatened to poop in her wig.

“She said I wasn’t qualified to get the job,” Ware said in an interview with Variety at the time.



“She talked about her reign. And here’s the thing: I totally understand that and I’m ready to say, ‘This is your show. I’m not here to be disrespectful.’ But at that point, we’ve already moved past respect and she’s abusing her power.”

Ware said she doesn’t think Mitchell is a racist.

“Am I calling Lee a racist? No,” the actress told Variety. “Does Lee have racist tendencies? I think Lee suffers from a symptom of living in a world that white people deserve.”

“Glee” actress Heather Morris seems to have backed up Ware’s claims with a tweet at the time.

“I believe Lee should be called out for treating others with disrespect for as long as she did,” she wrote.

Michelle noted her “perfection” and the expectation to perform at that level put her in a “semi-robotic state.”

“I have an edge. I work very hard. I leave no room for mistakes,” Mitchell told the outlet. “That level of perfection or the pressure of perfection left me with a lot of blind spots.”

Michelle’s casting in “Funny Girl” was criticized on social media.

“Yes, I’m online today,” Ware wrote on Twitter after announcing the news of Mitchell’s new role.

“Yes, I see you. Yes, I care. Yes, I’m affected. Yes, I’m human. Yes, I’m black. Yes, I’ve been abused. Yes, my dreams have been tainted. Yes, Broadway upholds whiteness. Yes, Hollywood Do the same. Yes, silence is complexity. Yes, I am loud. Yes, I will do it again.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Michelle addressed the rumor that she can’t read or write, and noted that “if she was a man” she would deal with the online hate she routinely receives.

“I went to ‘Glee’ every day; I knew my lines every day,” she said. “And then there’s a rumor online that I can’t read or write? It’s sad. It really is. I often think, if I were a man, so many things like this wouldn’t happen.”