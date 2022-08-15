Giuliani has become the subject of an election investigation in Georgia, his lawyers said.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Mary Altaffer/AP

ATLANTA. On Monday, Atlanta prosecutors told Rudy Giuliani’s lawyers that he is the subject of their criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, one of Giuliani’s lawyers said Monday.

Special Counsel Nathan Wade warned Giuliani’s local lawyer in Atlanta that the former New York City mayor could face criminal charges, Giuliani’s other lawyer, Bob Costello, said. The news of the disclosure was first reported New York Times.

Fulton County District Attorney Fanny Willis began an investigation last year, and a special grand jury was convened in May at her request. County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who is overseeing the special grand jury, instructed Giuliani to appear before the panel to testify on Wednesday.

The Willis investigation was triggered by a phone conversation between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Ruffensperger. During this call in January 2021, Trump suggested that Raffensperger could “find” the votes needed to undo his small defeat in the state.

It also became clear that the District Attorney was interested in the December 2020 Georgia Legislative Committee hearing in which Giuliani showed up and circulated false allegations of electoral fraud in Atlanta’s Fulton County.

Last month, Willis filed petitions demanding testimony from seven of Trump’s aides and advisers. Because they don’t live in Georgia, she had to use a process that includes asking a judge in the states where they live to order them to appear.

In a petition asking Giuliani to testify, Willis named him Trump’s personal attorney and lead attorney for his campaign. She wrote that he and others appeared at a state Senate committee meeting and presented a video that Giuliani said showed election officials producing “suitcases” of illegal ballots from unknown sources, out of the view of election monitors.

Within 24 hours of the hearing on December 3, 2020, Raffensperger’s office debunked the video. But Giuliani continued to make statements to the public and at subsequent legislative hearings alleging widespread voter fraud using the exposed video, Willis wrote.

Evidence shows that Giuliani’s speech and testimony at the hearing “was part of the Trump campaign’s multi-stakeholder coordinated plan to influence the November 2020 election results in Georgia and elsewhere,” the petition reads.

Also Monday, a federal judge said U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that is investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies violated any laws in an attempt to undo his narrow defeat in the 2020 general election in state.

Lawyers for Graham, RS.C., argued that his position as a U.S. Senator gave him immunity from having to appear before a committee of inquiry and asked the judge to cancel his subpoena. But U.S. District Judge Lee Martin Mei wrote in his ruling on Monday that the immunities associated with his role as senator do not protect him from having to testify. Graham’s subpoena directs him to appear before a special grand jury on August 23, but his office said on Monday that he plans to appeal to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Prosecutors have indicated they want to ask Graham about phone calls they say he made to Georgia Secretary of State Ruffensperger and his staff in the weeks following Trump’s election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.

Graham argued that a provision in the Constitution provided an absolute defense against questioning a senator about legislation. But the judge found that there are “significant areas of potential grand jury investigation” that fall outside the scope of that provision. The judge also rejected Graham’s argument that the principle of “sovereign immunity” protects a senator from being challenged by the state’s attorney.

Graham also argued that Willis, a Democrat, did not demonstrate the extraordinary circumstances necessary to compel testimony from a senior official. But the judge disagreed, finding that Willis demonstrated “extraordinary circumstances and special need” in Graham’s testimony on matters related to an alleged attempt to influence or disrupt the Georgia election.

May, the judge, last month rejected a similar attempt by U.S. Rep. Jody Hayes, D.R. of Georgia, to avoid testifying before a special grand jury. Former New York City mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani claimed he could not travel to Atlanta to testify due to health issues, but Fulton County Judge McBurney ordered him to appear on Wednesday.

Graham’s office said in a statement Monday that the senator disagrees with the judge’s interpretation of a constitutional provision that he believes protects him from questioning by a government official. His lawyers said he was conducting investigations that were clearly part of his legislative duties related to certifying the results of the vote and proposing election-related legislation.

But the judge wrote that it ignores “the fact that those involved in the phone calls publicly suggested that Senator Graham was not just doing fact-finding in the legislation, but was instead suggesting or implying that Georgia Election Commission officials would change their processes or otherwise potentially change the results of the state.”

In calls made shortly after the 2020 general election, Graham “interrogated Raffensperger and his staff about reviewing some absentee ballots filed in Georgia to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump,” Willis wrote in the petition.

Graham also “cited allegations of widespread electoral fraud in Georgia in November 2020, consistent with public statements made by prominent Trump campaign affiliates,” she wrote.

Representatives of Republican and Democratic state elections across the country, the courts and even Trump’s Attorney General found that there was no evidence of any electoral fraud sufficient to affect the outcome of his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

When Congress convened on January 6, 2021 to confirm the results under the Election Count Act, Trump-allied lawmakers planned to challenge the vote counts in several battleground states, but after the attack on the Capitol that day, the Georgia count and was not disputed.

Trump denies any wrongdoing and called his call to Raffensperger “perfect.”