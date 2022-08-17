Giuliani arrives for Georgia grand jury appearance; Trump attorney is target in inquiry – Live Updates

Rudy Giuliani walked into a downtown Atlanta courthouse on Wednesday where former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer is scheduled to appear before a special grand jury investigating interference in the 2020 election.

Earlier this week, Georgia prosecutors informed Giuliani’s attorneys that the former New York mayor is now the target of an expanded investigation led by Fulton County District Attorney Fannie Willis.

Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello, has said his client will refuse to answer questions about any conversations with Trump. It was immediately unclear whether Giuliani would answer any questions and invoke his right against self-incrimination after his latest position was designated as a target.

What Rudy Giuliani had to say about the Georgia election

After the 2020 election, Giuliani made widespread claims that voting systems had altered Georgia ballots, while ignoring hand-count audits that confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Giuliani also asserted that about 65,000 underage voters, more than 2,500 felons and 800 dead people voted in the state. All of those claims have been dismissed by the Georgia Secretary of State, which found no minor voters, only 74 potential felony voters and only two votes that may have been improperly cast in the names of deceased voters.

According to court documents seeking Giuliani’s grand jury appearance, Fulton County authorities are highlighting Trump’s lawyer’s December 3, 2020 appearance before the Georgia State Senate in which he offered a video recording of election workers at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. A “suitcase” of illegal ballots from unknown sources, out of sight of election poll observers.

Within 24 hours of the state Senate hearing, the video was discredited by the secretary of state’s office, saying “no voter fraud occurred.”

Lawyers for Giuliani, initially described as a “material witness” in the investigation, said they were not informed their client’s condition had changed when they tried to delay his appearance last week for health reasons.