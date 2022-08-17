type here...
Politics Giuliani arrives for Georgia grand jury appearance; Trump...
Politics

Giuliani arrives for Georgia grand jury appearance; Trump attorney is target in inquiry – Live Updates

By printveela editor

-

11
0
- Advertisment -

Rudy Giuliani walked into a downtown Atlanta courthouse on Wednesday where former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer is scheduled to appear before a special grand jury investigating interference in the 2020 election.

Earlier this week, Georgia prosecutors informed Giuliani’s attorneys that the former New York mayor is now the target of an expanded investigation led by Fulton County District Attorney Fannie Willis.

Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello, has said his client will refuse to answer questions about any conversations with Trump. It was immediately unclear whether Giuliani would answer any questions and invoke his right against self-incrimination after his latest position was designated as a target.

What Rudy Giuliani had to say about the Georgia election

After the 2020 election, Giuliani made widespread claims that voting systems had altered Georgia ballots, while ignoring hand-count audits that confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Giuliani also asserted that about 65,000 underage voters, more than 2,500 felons and 800 dead people voted in the state. All of those claims have been dismissed by the Georgia Secretary of State, which found no minor voters, only 74 potential felony voters and only two votes that may have been improperly cast in the names of deceased voters.

Rudy Giuliani goes to the Fulton County Courthouse to appear before a grand jury assisting the Fulton County District Attorney's investigation. Giuliani is the target of an ongoing criminal investigation into Georgia's 2020 election.

According to court documents seeking Giuliani’s grand jury appearance, Fulton County authorities are highlighting Trump’s lawyer’s December 3, 2020 appearance before the Georgia State Senate in which he offered a video recording of election workers at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. A “suitcase” of illegal ballots from unknown sources, out of sight of election poll observers.

Within 24 hours of the state Senate hearing, the video was discredited by the secretary of state’s office, saying “no voter fraud occurred.”

Lawyers for Giuliani, initially described as a “material witness” in the investigation, said they were not informed their client’s condition had changed when they tried to delay his appearance last week for health reasons.

Previous articleSpending bill will cut emissions, but marginalized groups feel sold out
Next articleLisa LaFlamme’s dismissal discourages young journalists, experts say

Latest news

Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ returns to theaters this time with a special look at ‘Andor’.

closer Video The 'Star Wars' prequel is now yoursNewYou can listen...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

LeBron James dismisses son’s recruitment rumors: ‘He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet’

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Arizona firefighters rescue 25 people, including baby, during flooding in Bear Canyon

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 17 Here are...
Read more
Healthprintveela editor - 0

West Nile virus found in 2 New York City residents as mosquito population grows

closer Video New case of West Nile virus in Mississippi Health officials...
Read more
- Advertisement -
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Rodrigo’s revival gives Marsh even more options

"IIt's great to see him play so well. I am very happy for him and he is...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Record number of Canadians reporting their first language other than English or French: StatsCan

People gather on Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill during Canada Day in Ottawa on July 1....
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News