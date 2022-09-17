New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Gisele Bundchen She was seen walking hand-in-hand with her nine-year-old daughter Vivian in New York amid rumors of marital trouble with Tom Brady.

The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was seen rocking a casual look in the city in a pair of baggy jeans, a white T-shirt with a tan baseball cap and matching sneakers. Her daughter, Vivian, shares with her Tampa Bay Buccaneers The quarterback also appeared in a casual look.

Thursday’s mother-daughter outing came as rumors swirled about problems with Gisele and Tom’s marriage.

A witness shared with Page Six that Bundchen was also seen walking along Hudson River Park earlier in the day and crying while talking on the phone on Wednesday.

Gisele Bundchen admits ‘concerns’ over Tom Brady’s return to NFL, says she wants him to be ‘more present’

“Giselle was walking by herself on the West Side crying on her mobile phone,” a witness told the outlet.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Bündchen and Brady are living separately while they try to work through their issues.

“Gisele has been telling Tom for a while that she wants to spend more time with the family, and after he retired, she felt like she was getting what she asked for,” a source told the outlet. “Once Tom decided to go back to the NFL, she was devastated. Gisele was devastated.”

Another insider stated, “Gisele is upset with Tom and needs some space right now. She’s being pushed to her limit. She’s always been supportive and there for Tom, but she’s over it. She’s not feeling Tom. Herself lately.”

Delegates to Brady And Bündchen did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Brady came out of retirement In March, two months after he announced his retirement from the game. In Elle’s October cover story, Bündchen shared her concerns about her husband’s return to the sport and how thrilled she was when he announced his retirement.

“Obviously, I have my concerns. It’s a very violent sport, and I have my kids, and I want him to be more present,” she told the outlet. “I certainly had those conversations with him over and over again. But, ultimately, I think everybody has to make a decision that works. [them]. He should also follow his bliss.”

Tom Brady talks about his ‘wonderful wife’ Gisele Bundchen

Brady previously admitted to Entertainment Tonight that he was grateful Bündchen had made sure they had a “stable home” for the past 14 years.

“It’s important to be available for your kids … I was driven to succeed in football and it took me away from other important priorities, my kids, my wife,” he told the outlet in May.

“She really is Caught it for our family. I am so grateful that she spent so much time over the last 14 years making sure everything was so stable at home. I look back at my parents and my dad and mom did the same thing for me.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

He shared the guilt of being away from his wife and children while devoting his life to the NFL. The couple has been married since 2009. They have two children together: son Benjamin Raine, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9. Brady also has son Jack Edward, 15, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

“I have some guilt that I couldn’t do the same for my kids, but I’m doing the best I can,” Brady said. “I’m trying to be really conscious and aware of it, and then when I have time to spend with them, I’m really into it.”

In 2020, Brady appeared “The Howard Stern Show” and said Bündchen told her in 2018 that she was “not happy” with their marriage.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“A few years ago, she didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family,” Brady said at the time.

“She thought I would play football All seasons, and she takes care of the house. And then, all of a sudden, when the season ends, I’m like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me go to my football practice, and she’ll sit there and say, ‘Okay, when are you going to do things at home? When will you take the children to school?”

Bündchen did not attend the Buccaneers’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys in Texas on Sunday, but she tweeted her support, writing, “Let’s go @TomBrady! Let’s go Bucs !” The Buccaneers won 19-3.