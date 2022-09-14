new You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Gisele Bündchen says she wants her husband Tom Brady to be “more” in their family life and that she has concerns about the NFL legend’s return to the sport after announcing his early retirement earlier this year.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — it’s a very violent sport, and I have my kids and I want him to be more present,” she told Elle magazine in its October issue.

She agreed with the interviewer that media reports that she was desperate for the quarterback to retire were sexist — “I think that’s the system we live in. There’s what society accepts and what society doesn’t accept — but she admits she’s had “repeated conversations with him” about continuing to play at age 45.

“But ultimately, I think everybody has to make a decision that works [them]. He should also follow his bliss,” she said of her husband, who has seven Super Bowl rings.

Tom Brady talks about his ‘wonderful wife’ Gisele Bundchen

While she declined to comment on why Brady took 11 days off from training camp in August with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to “deal with some personal issues,” the quarterback told reporters that, as the Buccaneers’ head coach said, “everybody has different situations” dealing with the return, and we all have unique challenges in our lives. There are I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot going on, so you have to try to figure life out as best you can. You know, it’s a continuous process.”

Some media outlets speculated that the break-up meant that the two were having marital problems.

In the latest episode of his podcast “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” he said, “Football and family have always been the most important thing to me.”

The supermodel told Elle that seeing Brady and her children’s successes has made her happy, and she has plans for herself as well — specifically, she’ll be involved in conservation efforts in her native Brazil.

“I have done my part [to] Be there for [Tom],” she told the magazine. “When I moved to Boston, I focused on creating a cocoon and loving environment for my child to grow up in and support him and his dreams. To see my children succeed and become beautiful little human beings, to see him succeed and be fulfilled in his career – that makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on it. I have a big list of things I want to do, things I want to do,” she says. At 42, I feel more connected to my purpose.”

The couple has been married since 2009 and has two children together: Benjamin Rain, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9. Brady also has a son Jack Edward, 15, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen did not attend the Buccaneers’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys in Texas on Sunday, but she tweeted her support, writing, “Let’s go @TomBrady! Let’s go Bucs !” The Buccaneers won 19-3.