‘Girls can do whatever they want’: female rowers prepare to break old regatta rules

By printveela editor

From left to right: Nancy Beaton, Connie Duffett and Ava Bishop among the rowers of the four women’s events that will make history this week at the Royal St. John’s Regatta. (SHS)

Ava Bishop was only 10 years old when she started asking boathouse staff why she would never be allowed to row the entire length of Lake Kvidi Vidi.

“Why can’t I?” Bishop recalled indignantly asking anyone who would listen. Why can’t I?

“That’s the way it’s always been done,” they replied.

“I’ve always been open about it, that’s not a good enough reason,” Bishop, now 16, said Tuesday. “Girls can do absolutely anything they want and they shouldn’t let anyone tell them otherwise.”

Bishop is one of four women’s teams to make history at the Royal St. John’s Regatta this week as the annual rowing event lifts restrictions placed on female athletes since 1816.

  • For the first time in history, women’s rowing teams entered the long course of the regatta.
  • St. John’s Regatta cancels gender-based rowing events

These teams will row long distances to the end of the lake and back. This is a race traditionally reserved for men, while women were limited to half the distance, but earlier this year the regatta committee decided to abolish gender distances.

This year, all teams will have the opportunity to race on the short track, which is 1.225 km, and on the long track, which is 2.45 km.

“I never understood why there are two different distances for men and women. It didn’t make sense to me,” said Nancy Beaton, who has competed in the regatta for the past 11 years.

Beaton says the rule also fueled discriminatory beliefs.

“If young people come into this sport and are told that women can only row half as much as men, it is deeply ingrained without even realizing it,” she said. “It’s very important to send the message that anyone can cover any distance and you can choose.”

Women’s teams have traditionally been limited to short distance rowing. (SHS)

However, evolution comes with strategic hurdles, she adds: preparing for a long course means sustained pace.

“It’s a completely different kind of racing,” Beaton explained. Rowers have to slow down their stroke rate and watch for unfamiliar markers on the shore.

“The short course has always been a sprint: you give, you return,” Bishop added. “I tried to make it the first time we went full [race] and I died.”

But it’s not a challenge that none of the female rowers could handle, said veteran Connie Duffett.

“When we go down to the bottom of the pond and turn these buoys, the thought comes to us: we can do this too,” Duffett said. “We have power. We have endurance.”

She adds that now, with two women chairing the regatta committee, this year – 206 years after the first boats were launched from the shores of Lake Kuidi Vidi – it’s time to make a change.

And for Bishop, this will mean the realization of a dream that she spent almost half of her life achieving.

“I love this sport with all my heart,” Bishop said.

“Seeing the equality we need start happening? This is amazing”.

Lyons Magnus is recalling 53 products, including milk alternatives and protein shakes.
I cried when England won. It has been a long journey for women's football – and for me.

