Model Kelly Kay, the girlfriend of late Oregon tight end Spencer Webb, announced Monday that she is pregnant with Webb’s child.

Webb, 22, died in July after hitting his head in a cliff-diving accident.

Kay revealed in her Instagram post that she is carrying her late boyfriend’s child.

“We made an angel before heaven,” she wrote in the caption. “All you ever wanted was to be a dad… I know from above you will be the best. I can’t believe I have to do this without you but knowing that I will have a part of you keeps me going. I can’t wait to meet someone who is half of you, half of me. I love you forever. , both of you.”

Kay posted a slideshow of photos, including a screenshot of a text conversation she had with Webb before he died.

In the message thread, Web Kay said, “I got you pregnant.”

“Please,” she responded.

Webb replied, “You think I don’t.”

“I’m ready baby daddy. You’re stuck with me.” Kay replied.

Webb added, “You’re stuck with me.”

Following news of Webb’s death last month, Kay posted a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to her boyfriend.

“My best friend my twin flame the love of my life,” she wrote in the caption. “I have never loved you as much as I love you. You are my everything, you have given me purpose, you have shown me what it feels like to be cherished and valued.”

“We have big plans,” Kay continued. “I don’t know where to go from here, but I know that you will keep me strong. You always put everyone before yourself and I try to keep that same kindness in my heart.”

Kay previously made headlines after taking the field at the Super Bowl in 2020.