Ginny Thomas Pushes Wisconsin Legislators to Change 2020 Election Results

Madison, Wis. – In the days following former President Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020, at least two Wisconsin lawmakers received an email from a longtime conservative activist and wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginny Thomas urging lawmakers to change the results of Wisconsin’s presidential election. , according to For a new report.

Thomas, using an email program that allowed him to communicate with lawmakers on a mass basis, included Senate Elections Committee Chairwoman Kathy Bernier and state Rep. Gary Tauchen, R-Bonduel, sent messages on Nov. 9, 2020, asking the two to “take action to ensure a clean slate of voters is chosen for our state, according to emails obtained by The Washington Post and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel under state public records law.” .

Washington Post, J Reported email first Wisconsin lawmakers also received messages from Thomas to lawmakers in Arizona, another battleground state, urging similar action.

Bernier told the Journal Sentinel that it’s possible Thomas sent the emails to all Wisconsin lawmakers but that he and Touchen were the ones to keep them. State law allows legislators to delete any emails that have not yet been requested by the public.

“It’s not like she sat down and typed an email to me and Gary Tauchen,” Bernier said in an interview.

The Journal Sentinel in June requested any email correspondence from Thomas to Assembly Speaker Robin Voss since July 2020. Voss aides said the office had no records responding to the request.

On the same day Thomas emailed Bernier and Tauchen, Thomas sent similar messages to Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers and 26 other Republican lawmakers, according to the Post.

Bernier, a Chippewa Falls Republican and former Chippewa County Clerk, has long criticized her Republican colleagues for accepting Trump’s false claims of voter fraud, but she said Thomas’ email came at a time when Trump’s claims were first mounting and more difficult. To find out if problems have occurred.

“You have to look at the time frame when that email came out,” she said.

“Would it be logical and possible for the Legislature to say, ‘Hold the phone,’ we’re going to invalidate the election, we’re going to do a recount, or a do-over, or whatever — that was potentially realistic, so I don’t think That’s weird in any way shape or form,” Bernier said of the email’s deadline. “But, as January 6 (2021) approaches, it has now become foreign.”

The emails to Wisconsin lawmakers came as Trump and his supporters filed lawsuits over the election results and began recounts in the Democratic counties of Dane and Milwaukee, during which Trump demanded thousands of ballots be thrown out.

Thomas’ decision to send messages to lawmakers in battleground states to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory has raised questions about whether her husband, US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, should recuse himself from cases involving the 2020 presidential election.

Bernier said Ginny Thomas’ actions should not reflect on her husband.

“Your spouse, your children, your family members, whoever they’re involved with, you still have your First Amendment rights. I’m sure if she felt that would adversely affect Justice Thomas, She probably wouldn’t have made the decision. Do it but the fact is it was probably her own opinion.”

“I feel sorry for the poor lady,” said Bernier.

Gableman, a former Supreme Court justice who heads the Republican Review of Wisconsin Elections, says he doesn’t understand how elections work.

