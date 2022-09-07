New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Pennsylvania native and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich warned his fellow Pennsylvanians against supporting Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s U.S. Senate bid, pointing to Republican Mehmet Oz and his distaste for debating Philadelphia’s crime wave under the leadership of a similarly liberal city.

Gingrich pointed out how Fetterman’s appointment to lead the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons has repeatedly advocated for “disarmament.”[ing] police” and repealing mandatory life sentences for murderers. Fetterman appointed former Families Against Mandatory Minimums policy director Celeste Trusty to the post in January.

Gingrich, who grew up in Hummelstown, outside the capital Harrisburg, said his home state has been ravaged by violent crime and a drug crisis.

Over the Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia, the commonwealth’s largest city, officials reported more than 30 shooting victims and a collective 368 homicides for the year. The crisis recently led libertarian Philadelphia Mayor James Kenney to tell a reporter, “I’ll be happy when I’m not here, when I’m not mayor and I can enjoy some things.”

Gingrich said Fetterman’s politics are “dangerous” and that if he defeats Oz, things will only get worse in Pennsylvania.

“Biden came to Philadelphia last week to give a remarkably hateful speech. Philadelphia is on track for record murders, carjackings, armed robberies,” he said.

“Fetterman has called for the release of one-third of all felons in Pennsylvania. This is amid crime waves in both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.”

Gingrich said Fetterman, who suffered a stroke earlier this year, has been unable to defend his record as to whether his medical condition is affecting his decision to avoid debate so far.

“I think ultimately, he’s going to lose by a stunning margin because ultimately, he’s a real danger to the people of Pennsylvania and to the people of the United States,” the former speaker added.

He also responded to a new ad about how, as mayor of Braddock — an industrial Pittsburgh suburb — he once pulled a shotgun on an unarmed black jogger.

“I believe I did the right thing, but I may have broken the law in the process,” then-Mayor Fetterman said at the time.

Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, who is black, criticized the incident during the Democratic primary in remarks to NBC News saying the candidate needed to “face up” and “not shoot straight at it, no pun intended.”

“I think it’s a very clear case,” Gingrich responded to the overall ad.

The former speaker added that not only does Oz have a shot at defeating Fetterman, but there are other races in blue-trending states where Republicans have a surprising chance of victory.

He pointed to Washington, where the Trafalgar poll reflected a 3-point race between Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., in office since 1993 — and Republican newcomer Tiffany Smiley.

Retired Dallas Cowboys running back Herschel Walker, also current Sen. Raphael G. Warnock, D-Ga. And Republican Joe O’Dea is very close. The poll also tied with Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennett.

Gingrich said President Biden is pulling down all of the above Democratic contenders, saying they are all “part of the same machine” and are creating the same “radical ideas” that have fueled crime and economic strife across the country.