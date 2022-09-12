type here...
Gimli comes together to throw the perfect wedding for Ukrainian newcomers

Gimli got together to arrange a wedding for Ukrainian newcomers

5 hours ago

Duration 2:04

It’s a perfect day out in Gimli, Maine, where the city is celebrating two Ukrainian newcomers who just tied the knot.

Love is in the air in Gimli, man.

Daria and Anton Intyuk just tied the knot on the beach, and the couple is the talk of the city, about 90km north of Winnipeg.

The newlyweds moved to Gimli in May, having left their home in Kyiv earlier this year due to the war with Russia. They have since been welcomed by the city, who have banded together to help organize the wedding.

“This is a great place for a wedding,” Daria, 22, said on Saturday. “I think it’s a very beautiful place. The best we can have.”

The Intiuks were the first of about 47 Ukrainians who decided to settle in Gimli after arriving in Winnipeg.

Katherine Durkin-Chadd (center) marries Daria and Anton Intyuk, while Misha Golovatsky and Sneezplana Clouda join in the celebration. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

“We love this place,” Anton said.

Daria agreed. Surprisingly, “From day one… we feel like we’re in a very big family,” she said.

The couple have been together for about two years and met at work on the Kiev TV channel, where Anton was a producer and Daria was a TV journalist.

Daria and Anton Intyuk got engaged in April. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

They got engaged in April in Paris after running away from their home in Kyiv.

As soon as they moved to Gimli, the couple were immediately hired at Chudds Corner, a gas station, car dealership and PowerSports store. Daria works as a shift supervisor/cashier at a gas station, and Anton is in charge of maintenance and repairs in the RV division.

After getting comfortable, they decided that they wanted to get married.

“Many local businesses and residents have come together to make Saturday a very special day,” said Kevin Chadd, vice president of Chudds Corner.

Kevin Chadd, vice president of Chudds Corner in Gimli, hired Daria and Anton Intiuk and five other Ukrainian refugees to work in his family business. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

Anders Kuusselka donated his time to take professional photographs, a DJ played Ukrainian music, and Chadd’s wife, Katherine Durkin-Chadd, catered for the wedding.

The entire wedding was scheduled for 10 days and everything including flowers, wedding cake and hotel space was donated to ensure the couple had the perfect day.

Daria and Anton Intyuk pose for wedding photos at Camp Morton, near Gimli, about 90km north of Winnipeg. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

“You are proud to live in Gimli, proud to volunteer, proud to be a business community and proud to have people working together,” said Chadd, who took care of the wedding dinner.

Daria almost burst into tears of joy.

“I try not to cry because now I have a wonderful husband for life,” she said.

  • New class, new country: Children fleeing war in Ukraine prepare for school in Manitoba
  • Visitors will get a taste of the home they had to flee from at the National Ukrainian Festival
  • Manitoba residents work together to ensure that displaced Ukrainians have jobs and housing

The couple, who have been following the war closely, would like to see part of their family still in Ukraine move to Canada.

The Intiuks are planning to have children and have said that one day they would like to start a business in Gimli, perhaps selling Ukrainian food, which is popular with the city’s residents.

Daria and Anton Intyuk kiss after the wedding on the beach. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

“Maybe we will build our empire of pies and the empire of borscht,” Anton said with a laugh.

They are both grateful for the warm welcome they received.

Daria said they are grateful to all the Canadians who helped.

“This is very important when you are losing your normal life and trying to build a new life,” she said, noting that the locals have been very supportive.

Anton agreed and called Gimli his second home.

There were about 30 people at the wedding. Among the guests was Romanna Klimkiv, a hostel volunteer where the couple stayed when they first arrived in Gimli.

“This is our first Ukrainian Gimli wedding and I am sure there will be many more,” Klimkiv said.

Daria and Anton Intyuk celebrate with friends Misha Golovatsky and Snizplana Tucha, whom they met while living in a hostel for Ukrainian refugees. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

