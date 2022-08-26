New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Scott Patterson did not enjoy having his body “objectified” while filming the hit television series “Gilmore Girls.”

On a recent episode of his podcast, “I’m All In with Scott Patterson,” the star recounted a scene from season three where Lorelai played. Lauren GrahamAnd Sookie, played by Melissa McCarthy, comments on the “good shape” of Patterson’s character, Luke Danes, in the back.

“Whose body part should be objectified? Yeah, it’s disturbing,” Patterson said. “It’s angry because you’re treated like an object.

“And it’s disturbing and it’s disgusting, and I had to endure that through that whole scene and several takes … It was the most disturbing time I’ve ever spent on that set. I couldn’t wait for the day to be over.”

Patterson, 63, said the scene made him feel “kind of like a stick of meat”.

Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

said the actor The Hollywood industry Women’s bodies are often exploited, and it’s no different for men.

He said that as despicable as it is for men to objectify women, it is also harmful.

“Just because it’s 2003 doesn’t mean it’s OK. It’s never going to be OK. And I didn’t feel comfortable doing it, and it pissed me off. I never said anything, so I got mad at myself for never saying anything. , you know, I had this job. And I don’t want to make waves and all that.”

During his podcast episode, Patterson shared his concern about what this scene could potentially mean. Emmy Award nominations.

“Which ones Members of the Academy When they see this scene, they’re like, ‘Oh we should nominate him, is that butt scene amazing?’ He is going to say that. He was surprised. Patterson added that the scene made him “really question” his involvement in the show.

He asked his listeners to see the situation from his point of view.

“Stand there in front of all the people who are filming, and the creator of that show sees that character. You can insult him and take away his dignity for a whole scene, and that’s OK,” Patterson said. “That’s one thing I hate about this episode That scene.”

“I’m still paying the price” for that scene, he concluded.

“Gilmore Girls,” starring Graham, McCarthy, Alexis Bledel, Liza Weil, Kelly Bishop and Milo VentimigliaAired from 2000 to 2007. A reboot of the show, “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” aired four episodes on Netflix in 2016.