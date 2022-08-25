‘Gilmore Girls’ actor Scott Patterson talks about the episode that made him feel objectified

(CNN) “Gilmore Girls” actor Scott Patterson says a Season 3 The scene left him feeling “uncomfortable” and “rattled” because he felt he was being objectified.

Patterson, who played Luke Danes, in particular, talked about an episode in which two characters talk about his butt.

“I didn’t feel comfortable doing it, and it made me angry,” he said on the latest episode. “I’m all in,” His podcast where he discusses hit shows.

The scene in question is the “Gilmore Girls” episode “Keg! Max!” was in Since April 2003. Patterson said the script called for Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her colleague Sookie St. James (Melissa McCarthy) to discuss Luke’s butt.

“I realized it wasn’t okay and it didn’t make me feel comfortable at all. It really embarrassed me. It’s infuriating to be treated that way — it’s infuriating — because you’re being treated like an object,” Patterson said.

Read on