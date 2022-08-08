closer
Temperatures were in the mid-90s Monday in New Jersey, but it was even hotter on the practice field at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center — the New York Giants’ training camp.

The altercation took place during practice involving center Jon Feliciano, Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Aaron Robinson, Tae Crowder, Antonio Williams and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson. The New York Post.

According to The Athletic, the incident began when Barkley lowered his shoulder into Robinson during a drill, and Crowder took big issue.

New York Giants linebacker Cam Brown pulls guard Jon Feliciano during a battle between offense and defense during training camp Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the Giants' training facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post)

On the next play, Crowder took Williams down the field and a brawl ensued. Feliciano chased after Crowder and punched Brown in the head. Johnson also joined in and was seen pushing Brown.

The video shows two benches being emptied on the field. Feliciano also joked about the fight, retweeting a picture of himself walking away from the brawl.

New York Giants linebacker Cam Brown, center, prepares to throw a punch during a battle between offense and defense during training camp, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the Giants' training facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey. .

(Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post)

Giants fan’ Jackson takes on leadership role, talks new coaching staff, Super Bowl goal

“Everything got a little tense with the wild hugs and stuff like that,” Giants defensive end Jihad Ward told NJ.com after practice. “I see greatness. I cry and st. I’m like, ‘Damn, look at that — the brotherhood we have.'”

Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants speaks to the media following mandatory minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on June 8, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The Giants will look to improve on another disappointing season in 2021. New York brought in a new general manager in Joe Schoen and a new coaching staff including Brian Daboll, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

New York opens their preseason schedule Thursday night against the New England Patriots.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.