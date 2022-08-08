New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Temperatures were in the mid-90s Monday in New Jersey, but it was even hotter on the practice field at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center — the New York Giants’ training camp.

The altercation took place during practice involving center Jon Feliciano, Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Aaron Robinson, Tae Crowder, Antonio Williams and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson. The New York Post.

According to The Athletic, the incident began when Barkley lowered his shoulder into Robinson during a drill, and Crowder took big issue.

On the next play, Crowder took Williams down the field and a brawl ensued. Feliciano chased after Crowder and punched Brown in the head. Johnson also joined in and was seen pushing Brown.

The video shows two benches being emptied on the field. Feliciano also joked about the fight, retweeting a picture of himself walking away from the brawl.

“Everything got a little tense with the wild hugs and stuff like that,” Giants defensive end Jihad Ward told NJ.com after practice. “I see greatness. I cry and st. I’m like, ‘Damn, look at that — the brotherhood we have.'”

The Giants will look to improve on another disappointing season in 2021. New York brought in a new general manager in Joe Schoen and a new coaching staff including Brian Daboll, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

New York opens their preseason schedule Thursday night against the New England Patriots.