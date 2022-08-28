New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor is forced to deflect a big hit from New York Jets defensive end Michael Clemons during the team’s final preseason game Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Scrambling to his right, Taylor found an open receiver, rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, for a first down. However, Clemmons just stopped short of picking up a sack, hitting Taylor hard as he released the ball.

Taylor was in obvious discomfort after the play, and he was able to jog to the sideline and be evaluated in the medical tent before a cart took him to the Giants’ locker room for further evaluation.

The official diagnosis was a back injury for the veteran signal-caller.

With Taylor signing with Big Blue, the Giants are expected to need a more capable veteran backup behind Daniel Jones. Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm were the options when Jones missed six games due to injury, and the offense lacked during those contests.

Brian Daboll of the Giants, the confidence of running back Saquon Barkley, knows right away how competitive he is.

New general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll know the situation needs to improve, and Taylor is a great fit for the offense.

While not a flashy quarterback, Taylor prides himself on fundamentals and is a mobile threat at age 33. The Giants also praised his quarterback acumen, which helped Jones while both learning a new offense under Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. .

Giants’ KAYVON THIBODEAUX ‘feels good’ knee after taking block VS Bengals

Taylor most recently played with the Houston Texans in 2021, recording two wins in six starts. He had a 27-25-1 record in 53 starts over his 11-year career.

Clemons has been a standout for the Jets so far in training camp and has become a fan favorite with his intense nature in press conferences. He’s fighting to make the Jets’ 53-man roster, and this game is the last chance for both teams before cuts begin.

Giants third-string quarterback Davis Webb took over for Taylor after an injury.