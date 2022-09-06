New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard returned to practice just two weeks ago after recovering from a torn Achilles, but said he’ll be ready to play Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

“Prepare to depart,” Shepherd told ESPN.

If Shepard actually plays, it will be nothing short of a miracle after taking less than nine months to recover from an injury that sidelined multi-sport athletes for more than a year. But as his teammate, Saquon Barkley, has proven in the past, all athletes heal differently.

Shepard’s injury came late in last year’s season in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys. Shepard has battled injuries before the Achilles injury, including a hamstring strain from the start of the year.

Given Shepard’s injury of late, one of the options on the table was to start the year on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, which forced Shepard to miss the first four games of the year.

Sterling Shepard returns to Giants training camp 8 months after tearing Achilles

The Giants never made that designation, and Shepard has had positive practices since returning to the field. Still, Shepard’s presence in Nashville in Week 1, at least on the field, remains in question.

Shepard being available to start the season can only bode well for the Giants. He has the most chemistry on the roster with quarterback Daniel Jones, with the Giants taking the Duke product sixth overall from 2019 as their quarterback of the future. And while Shepard only had 366 receiving yards in 2021, he scored a touchdown, something Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney can’t say.

Giants’ Brian Daboll finally makes offensive play-calling decision in Week 1

Vandale Robinson, a rookie out of Kentucky, is projected to be an impact player, and he primarily exits the slot, which is where Shepard thrives. It will be interesting to see how head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka implement these receivers, who will be healthy all season long.

Shepard enters a pivotal year with the Giants as his contract is restructured with this new regime led by GM Joe Schoen. With his injury, it shouldn’t surprise anyone if the Giants decide to cut ties with him.

Shepard’s impact goes beyond the field, as he is one of the longest-tenured Giants in the building and a leader in the locker room. But his impact doesn’t seem to have wavered to start the year, giving the Giants depth in position to bounce back in 2022.