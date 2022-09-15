New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler said after Kapler pulled the reliever from Monday night’s game, the team’s selection of Zach Littell had nothing to do with their heated conversation.

Left-hander Thomas Szapucki made room on the Giants’ roster and Littell was the odd man out. But the timing was a little suspicious after Littell had a few words with Kapler on the mound, which led to the two walking into the Giants’ clubhouse to end the argument.

Kapler called the move a “baseball decision,” saying Littell’s selection was simply a performance-based transaction. He added that this action may have taken place before Monday’s incident.

“There’s a lot of competition in our bullpen all the time,” Kapler said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “And the way I explained it to Zach is that I totally understand that he might feel the decision to go for the sack. [Triple-A Sacramento] It’s about the interaction we had last night on the mound and subsequently in the tunnel. I tried to reassure him that it’s very performance-based, and we have a lot of arms in our bullpen that we’d like to see, including adding Szapucki to the roster.”

Kapler concluded by saying that even though the regular season ends in less than a month, it’s possible that Littell will return to the Giants at some point.

In Monday night’s 3-2 win for the Giants, Littell gave up two earned runs on three hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning.

Littell came out of the dugout and looked to take Kapler out of the game. After forcing the ball into his manager’s hands, Littell said something to Kapler, who looked worried from the mound.

Frustrated, Kapler wouldn’t let it make it, and TV cameras caught them going into the Giants’ tunnel in the dugout and taking everything out. Nothing has come since then.

That certainly won’t happen as Littell heads to Triple-A.