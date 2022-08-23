New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New York Giants are sick of commenting on whether Saquon Barkley can return to the All-Pro player he was during his rookie campaign.

Barkley blasted his doubts in a recent podcast interview with a clear vision of what he wants to prove in the 2022 NFL season.

“Last year, ‘Dang, the game was taken away from me.’ “I’ve never had a season where I didn’t go and play football. Now, it’s a kill mindset,” Barkley said. “2nd Wind” Podcast. “Now it’s like, you know? F— everybody. I’m ready to be crazy and let the world feel me.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Barkley has been ravaged by injury over the past three seasons, with his torn ACL in 2020 the most damaging of all as he played just two games that season.

Heading into the 2021 campaign, Barkley still doesn’t look like himself. But after a solid Week 4 win against the Saints in New Orleans, some believed he had turned a corner. Then he suffered an ankle injury against the Dallas Cowboys that shut him down for four weeks.

The effects of that injury were evident in Barkley’s return last season as he managed just 593 yards on 162 rush attempts and scored a single touchdown in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers post-injury.

GIANTS’ KAYVON THIBODEAUX KNEE ‘FINE’ AFTER BLOCKING VS. Bengals

But Barkley said he’s far better this offseason than he was at the same time in 2021. In fact, he even took it a step further on the podcast.

“Do I feel like I’m back? I feel better to be completely honest,” he explained. “I’m older now. I’m 25. I’ve been through some stuff. I’ve been through ups and downs. I’m in a situation where you know me now? I’ve always had a mindset that counts me out. But now, it’s actually here, it’s actually true. People are really counting me out. People are actually counting me out. Really trying to write me off.”

Barkley is playing on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, meaning he will become a free agent after the season unless he and the Giants work out an extension.

Having an uncertain future is motivation enough for the Penn State product, but Barkley uses the words of others as a cherry.

“I don’t really do it for other people’s happiness or to satisfy other people. I do it out of a desire to be great,” he said. “But now I have that extra motivation to push myself to go out there and shut everybody down.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Barkley’s revenge tour begins on Sept. 11 in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.