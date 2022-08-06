closer
The New York Giants spent the entire offseason cleaning up former GM Dave Gettleman’s mess and finally overhauling their offensive line. But one lineman was done before the season started.

Rookie Marcus McKethan tore his ACL during the Giants’ intrasquad scrimmage Friday night at MetLife Stadium and will miss the season.

New York Giants offensive lineman Marcus McKethan (60) practices a drill during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

(John Jones/USA TODAY Sports)

The 22-year-old was carted off the field after being injured in a pass interception.

The G-Men took McKethan in the fifth round out of the University of North Carolina.

Marcus McKethan of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the game against the Texas A and M Aggies during the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on January 2, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

(Mark Brown/Getty Images)

He was one of three offensive linemen drafted by the Giants, along with Alabama’s Evan Neal with the seventh overall pick and Joshua Ejiu, also of UNC, in the third round.

They made several signings in the offseason to bolster the O-line, including Mark Glowinski, Max Garcia and Jon Feliciano.

Marcus McCathan of the North Carolina Tar Heels runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, March 4, 2022.

Marcus McCathan of the North Carolina Tar Heels runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine on March 4, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
(Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

They also signed Matt Gono, but he is nursing a career-ending neck injury.