New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New York Giants spent the entire offseason cleaning up former GM Dave Gettleman’s mess and finally overhauling their offensive line. But one lineman was done before the season started.

Rookie Marcus McKethan tore his ACL during the Giants’ intrasquad scrimmage Friday night at MetLife Stadium and will miss the season.

The 22-year-old was carted off the field after being injured in a pass interception.

The G-Men took McKethan in the fifth round out of the University of North Carolina.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New Giants brass discuss QB Daniel Jones as he enters potential final season with Big Blue

He was one of three offensive linemen drafted by the Giants, along with Alabama’s Evan Neal with the seventh overall pick and Joshua Ejiu, also of UNC, in the third round.

They made several signings in the offseason to bolster the O-line, including Mark Glowinski, Max Garcia and Jon Feliciano.

Click here to get the Fox News app

They also signed Matt Gono, but he is nursing a career-ending neck injury.