New York Giants fans breathed a sigh of relief Sunday night when rookie pass-rusher Kevon Thibodeaux appeared to be fine after leaving a preseason game with a knee injury.

The Giants’ No. 5 draft pick suffered the injury early in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He took a low block to the right knee by Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss. He was on the ground clutching his knee before a car came onto the field to take him to the locker room.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen, #8, rushes New York Giants' Kyvon Thibodeaux, #5, during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, NJ.

(AP Photo/John Munson)

However, he got up and walked to the medical tent and was then taken to the locker room. He did not return to the game.

Afterwards, Thibodeaux spoke briefly with the media. He said he got good news.

“I’m fine, I’ll be back,” he said.

Trainers check on New York Giants defensive end Kyvon Thibodeaux after suffering an injury during a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, NJ.

(AP Photo/John Minchiello)

Giants coach Brian Daboll said he would explain the extent of the injury during training camp on Monday.

The Giants won the game 25-22. Davis Webb threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Alex Bachman with 35 seconds left in the game. It was Bachmann’s second touchdown pass of the game.

Thibodeaux was selected out of Oregon in April.

New York Giants' Saquon Barkley, #26, checks on Kyvon Thibodeaux, #5 as he leaves the field after being injured during a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. , in East Rutherford, NJ

(AP Photo/John Minchiello)

In 10 games during his final season with the Ducks, he had 49 total tackles, including 12 for loss and seven sacks. He was a consensus All-American in 2021 and the 2019 Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

