New York Giants fans breathed a sigh of relief Sunday night when rookie pass-rusher Kevon Thibodeaux appeared to be fine after leaving a preseason game with a knee injury.

The Giants’ No. 5 draft pick suffered the injury early in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He took a low block to the right knee by Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss. He was on the ground clutching his knee before a car came onto the field to take him to the locker room.

However, he got up and walked to the medical tent and was then taken to the locker room. He did not return to the game.

Afterwards, Thibodeaux spoke briefly with the media. He said he got good news.

“I’m fine, I’ll be back,” he said.

Giants coach Brian Daboll said he would explain the extent of the injury during training camp on Monday.

The Giants won the game 25-22. Davis Webb threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Alex Bachman with 35 seconds left in the game. It was Bachmann’s second touchdown pass of the game.

Thibodeaux was selected out of Oregon in April.

In 10 games during his final season with the Ducks, he had 49 total tackles, including 12 for loss and seven sacks. He was a consensus All-American in 2021 and the 2019 Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.