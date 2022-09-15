New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney didn’t see many offensive snaps against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and he was fine with that.

why His team had a win on their record to start the season.

“If I make two plays, if I make one play, if we win, bro, I don’t care about getting in,” he told reporters, via NJ.com.

Toney, a highly prized wide receiver who has shown his ability to make defenders miss with quick cuts and speed, wants to see more time on the field. Despite that possibility, he takes a team approach: He wants to win.

“Disappointed to win? Disappointed to win? You sound crazy,” said Tony.

Brian Daboll showed off his best dance moves with Giants players after a disappointing win

Tony was fully healthy entering the game, but he suffered an injury prior to Week 1. He played just seven offensive snaps in 60 total and was not targeted once. However, he had the ball handed to him twice, one of which he took 19 yards.

Van’Dale Robinson, the team’s second-round pick out of Kentucky, went down in the first quarter with a knee injury. However, wide receiver Richie James, who signed with the Giants this offseason, has given him a place in the slot.

James finished the game with five receptions and 59 yards while playing 42 snaps for Big Blue.

With a new regime under head coach Brian Daboll, things are expected to be different in East Rutherford, NJ, but Tony’s playing time is not in question, at least not this early in the campaign. Sure, wide receiver is a deep group on the depth chart with Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard and others. Toney’s talent is undeniable, however, and fits the new offensive scheme that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka developed with Daboll.

Will Tony’s playing time extend further? The Giants’ home opener against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday could answer that question.

Either way, Toney is going to enjoy the team’s first win, something they did just four times in 17 games during his rookie season last year. He prepares for every game as much as he plays every snap.

“I get paid to play, not coach,” Tony said. “I don’t know what the plan is.

“At the end of the day, I did my job. I get paid to do one thing – do my job.”