The New York Jets and New York Giants held a joint preseason practice Thursday for the first time in 17 years, something coaches Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll want to make an annual event.

Unlike last time, the rival franchises were not agitated.

“I know you all come for the fight, but Daboll has a lot of respect,” said Saleh, now in his second season with the Jets. “And we want to get used to it. Not just because we played each other in the preseason, but we want to break camp. We’re too close for it to not work. If the team can work, then we’ll both help each other a lot.”

The Jets and Giants have played an annual preseason game since 1969 — the exception being the 2020 season, when COVID-19 wiped out the preseason. The teams wrap up their 2-0 preseasons Sunday in another game at MetLife Stadium.

There were no major injuries during the nearly 90-minute workout at the Giants’ training facility, but a two-minute drill at the end of the workout was scrubbed as both teams erupted.

Jets cornerback DJ Reed and rookie DE Jermaine Johnson both left practice to be checked out by trainers. Saleh said they were both fine, and Johnson was able to return late in the session.

Outside linebacker Aziz Oculari appeared to injure something in his lower leg running sprints after the Giants’ opening workout. The leader (8 1/2), who was cut from the team last season, missed the start of training camp with a hamstring strain.

Sterling Shepard returns to Giants training camp 8 months after ruptured Achilles

The teams last held a joint preseason practice in 2005 at the Giants’ camp at the University of Albany. It was a battle-filled session with players and coaches alike.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said Thursday’s session was little more than a typical practice.

“I think it’s natural when you go against another team,” the fourth-year quarterback said. “Having said that, I thought the guys did a good job of learning the right path and looking after each other for the most part.”

David Sills, who has played in four games since joining the Giants in 2019, has been one of the biggest surprises in camp along with fellow wide out Alex Bachmann. Sills got some first-team reps along with Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard was unable to make an active physical until Wednesday.

“I think he knows where I’m going to be, I know where I want to be,” Sills said of Jones. “It’s not perfect, but we’re doing some good things and we’re going to try to improve on that and go out there every day and continue to improve our craft.

Brian Daboll of the Giants, the confidence of running back Saquon Barkley, knows right away how competitive he is.

Notes: Jets cornerback Bryce Hall intercepted Jones’ pass on a fade pattern to the corner of the end zone. …. Giants rookie Cor’Dale Flote intercepted a Joe Flacco pass and Oleja Griffin picked off Mike White. … Tight end Tanner Hudson, off Giants waivers from San Francisco, was wide open when he caught a deep seam pass by Tyrod Taylor. Hudson is from Camden, Tennessee and played at Southern Arkansas. “You can’t really control outside forces,” Hudson said. “I just came in and worked every day to improve myself because, you know, if it’s not for one team, it could be for another, like the case here.” … Teams must cut 27 players by Tuesday to reach the 53-man limit.