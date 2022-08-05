New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler sparked anger between Giants pitcher Jarlin Garcia and the Dodgers after his team lost to the rival Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

After Garcia struck out the James outman, the pitcher mimicked the Dodgers’ team-wide home run celebration.

Garcia stared into the Dodgers’ dugout. After Garcia and Mookie Betts exchanged words, umpire Phil Cucci issued a warning to both benches, much to Kapler’s displeasure, According to SFBay.

According to The Athletic, Cucci took matters into his own hands when Kapler became frustrated and went to address manager Garcia himself.

The Dodgers’ Trey Turner said he was surprised by Garcia’s strikeout celebration, considering it came while the Giants were losing.

“I don’t think anything really surprises me anymore. But, at the time of the game and the score of the game and the inning, it’s not really understood by most of us. I think. But I guess. Where they are,” Turner said, via The Athletic.

The Giants lost the game 5-3 and were swept by the Dodgers for the second time in as many weeks in the four-game series.