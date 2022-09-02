New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New York Giants have released linebacker Blake Martinez less than a year after the veteran and former defensive captain suffered a torn ACL.

The Giants announced the move late Thursday, coming after guard/tackle Tyre Phillips was placed on waivers from the Baltimore Ravens to the team.

Martinez joined the Giants as a free agent in 2020 after four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. The 28-year-old started every game in his first season and led the team with 151 tackles (86 solo), his fourth straight season with at least 144 stops.

Last year, he started the first three games but suffered an ACL injury on Sept. 26 in Atlanta that left him out for the rest of the season. He returned to the field in training camp and started each of the final two preseason games, recording two tackles.

Phillips joined the Ravens as a 2020 third-round draft pick. He played in 22 regular-season games with 13 starts and started two postseason games played in 2020.

During the regular season, Phillips started six games at right guard and right tackle and one game at left guard. Both of his postseason starts were at right tackle.

Phillips played in 10 games in 2021 with five starts. The Mississippi State product was placed on injured reserve twice with a knee injury that forced him to miss the first four and final three games of the season.