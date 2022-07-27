New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nobody could say much to Carlos Rodon after the frustrated pitcher accidentally hit his teammate with a baseball bat while kicking him in the dugout in the fifth inning. San Francisco Giants He was already very unhappy after the game – a 7-3 loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Rodan was frustrated about the Giants’ sixth straight loss when he hit his glove. Into the dugout bench After giving up a two-run homer in the second inning, the fifth was more than his outraged equipment.

After hitting shortstop Tyro Estrada in the leg he said in the dugout, “Come in kick, kick the bat – unacceptable action.” “Beat my teammate, probably the best teammate on our team, and that’s just a selfish act that’s unacceptable and doesn’t happen, and I’ll take it all. [responsibility], I take every sum. Just doesn’t happen. I feel stupid, really stupid.”

Rodan expressed his remorse almost immediately as Estrada bent down to grab what appeared to be his shin.

“You see the difference in emotion instantly, and I feel really dumb.”

Rodan explained that his anger had gotten the best of him — something that had been going on for some time.

“I was holding onto frustration from two innings earlier and it wasn’t the right way to go about it, that’s for sure,” he said. “The last two starts haven’t gone great and we haven’t played great, and today I just wanted to come out and get a win for the guys and it totally backfired and I did something stupid.”

He continued: “Just angry, angry at me, and I did a selfish thing and kicked the bat that had no reason to kick. The bat didn’t do anything, the tyro didn’t do anything, and if anything, I should be beating myself up.”

Manager Gabe Kapler agreed with his ace pitcher.

“You see right away,” Kapler said. “Carlos is terrible, he knows this is unacceptable. These are his teammates, and if he can’t maintain control, someone could get hurt. … We’re going to work on ways for him to stay in control in those situations.”

The The Diamondbacks won for the fifth time San Francisco, which won eight games against the Giants this season and 107 a year ago, fell below .500 for the first time this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.