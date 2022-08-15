New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kenny Golladay was a prized free-agent acquisition for the New York Giants before the start of the 2021 season and was expected to become a key player in the team’s offense right off the bat.

However, in his first season in New York, Golladay only saw 76 targets in 14 games for the Giants. He didn’t have a single touchdown catch in 2020 after playing in just two of five games with the Detroit Lions.

With Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka leading the way in Daniel Jones’ final season with the Giants, Golladay’s role is expected to be greater. Golladay played sparingly in the team’s first preseason game last week against the New England Patriots. He had one catch for six yards.

Daboll was asked Sunday about Golladay’s consistency when it comes to getting separation from defensive backs down the field.

“I think he’s very acclimated to what we’re doing. Again, all receivers, they’re different. Some are really shifty and fast. Some are big and physical,” Daboll said. “When you get a chance to go out there and make plays, some of them he makes, you go ahead and make them. I was happy with how he handled himself. He’s a pro, and he competes with those guys every day.”

Daboll admits it’s tough to get any kind of separation in the NFL, especially for a Pro Bowl receiver like Golladay.

“Say, in our league, it’s hard to create. When it’s man-to-man coverage, it’s press coverage that’s man-to-man. It’s a little different in college, where it goes into the other conversation of evaluating quarterbacks, every man-to-press relative to receivers and some soft zones. “Trying to take away the -man clip or maybe better players,” Daboll said. “Here, it’s usually pretty tight. Obviously, there are some elite route runners who have great quickness, the ability to get in and out of breaks. And even they, it’s not like they get open a ton.

“Again, different players open up differently. I’m a very good tight end – a big-bodied guy you throw at him and he makes plays when they’re next to him. And those guys are good to have. Every one of them is different. Every receiver is different. Every skill guy is different, that’s the back, the tight end. And you, as a coaching staff, try to figure out what their strengths are. They’re going to go ahead and try to do that.”

Under Joe Judge, the Giants ranked 31st in points scored and yards increased in 2020 and 2021.

Daboll will look to ignite a lackluster offense with what he did with the Buffalo Bills.