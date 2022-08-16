New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Daniel Jones may play out his final season in New York after the Giants declined his fifth-year option earlier this year, but The head coach is Brian Daboll He tried his best to douse the flames Tuesday, saying he had “full confidence” in Jones.

Daboll expressed confidence in Jones during a press conference with reporters on Tuesday after being asked if Tyrod Taylor – The Giants signed him in March – Could join the first-team squad in the offseason.

“As we go up here, in terms of preseason games, we talk about what we think is best, but I have full confidence in Daniel and full confidence in Tyrod and what his role is,” Daboll said.

Eli Manning is excited for Daniel Jones as he enters another season with new Giants coaches

“Every day we sit here and evaluate guys, but we do [Taylor] Get a few reps here or there? He might.”

When asked if that decision was a reflection of Jones’ standing with the team, Daboll replied, “Absolutely not.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I learned from a really good coach a while back – usually he doesn’t tell them when he throws them because that’s the backup’s job, you have to go in a split second,” he added. “You have to be ready to go, so I don’t think we need to tell them when it’s going to happen.”

The pressure will be on Jones to perform from Week 1. He hasn’t played more than 14 games in a season since he became the full-time starter after Eli Manning’s retirement. In three seasons, he recorded 8,398 yards with 45 touchdown passes and 29 interceptions.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Giants signed Taylor A reported two-year, $17 million deal at the start of the offseason. In 78 games, he threw for 10,736 yards, 59 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.