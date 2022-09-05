New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Since accepting the head coaching job, Brian Daboll of the Giants has been asked who will call the offense on Sundays, him or new offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

The answer is finally here.

Daboll told reporters Monday that Kafka will prepare this week as the play-caller for the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, according to the NFL Network.

Kafka has been the guy in the quarterback’s helmet all preseason, so the job is definitely up his alley. While preseason stats won’t matter once games start this week, the Giants have the most yards per game in their three exhibition contests, so Kafka knows what’s working.

Either way, the Giants are in better hands than ever in 2021. They started the year with Jason Garrett as the offensive coordinator, even though the system is a bit more traditional than how the modern NFL operates. That showed itself when the conservative game didn’t generate many points, as Big Blue averaged just 15.2 points per game, second-worst in the league last season.

Freddie Kitchens, head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2019, has not improved since the Giants parted ways with Garrett. New York finished second-worst in yards per game (287.3) and passing yards (188.0) en route to a 4-13 record.

It was truly rock bottom for a team desperately trying to find their first playoff berth since the 2016 season. Daboll and Kafka, both coming from great offenses with the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively, think it’s only up from here.

The Giants still have Daniel Jones under center, playing in the final year of his rookie contract after the team declined to pick up his fifth-year option. In this prove-it year, Daboll and Kafka aim to get a true evaluation at the quarterback position. Running a more modern offense is expected to help Jones — if he can make it work on gameday.

Kafka’s play-calling will be put to the test in Week 1 against the Titans, who have a defensive-minded head coach in Mike Vrabel. Tennessee was 12th in yards allowed per game last season.