Saquon Barkley is entering his fifth season with the New York Giants with a full head of steam.

The 25-year-old former Penn State standout has been featured “2nd Wind” Podcast And expressed his frustration with how his 2021 season ended and now heading into 2022, saying he has a “kill mindset.”

On Wednesday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was asked how Barkley’s newfound sense of defiance would hold up this year.

“I think that’s probably a good question for him. I know — I’ve said it before — since the spring and since the summer, he’s done everything we’ve asked of him,” Daboll told reporters. “He’s been really fun to coach. He’s got a good mentality. He’s learned our stuff. He plays hard and he runs hard. What’s in his head or what’s he thinking? I think he’s good. I know he is. Really since we’ve been here We did a good job.”

Daboll said he learned right away how competitive Barkley was when he took the job.

“He’s very competitive. He’s very competitive. Not just on the field. Really with anything. And you want to see that with your players. I’m not around him physically. Scout him coming out of the draft; he’s a very talented player. But all of those things came out here. But his talent and his competitiveness stood out.”

Barkley has been ravaged by injury over the past three seasons, with his torn ACL in 2020 the most damaging of all as he played just two games that season.

Heading into the 2021 campaign, Barkley still doesn’t look like himself. However, after a solid Week 4 win against the Saints in New Orleans, some believed he had turned a corner. Then he suffered an ankle injury against the Dallas Cowboys that shut him down for four weeks.

The effects of that injury were evident in Barkley’s return last season as he managed just 593 yards on 162 rush attempts and scored a single touchdown in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers post-injury. Barkley said before this offseason that he was much better than he was at the same time in 2021.

Barkley is playing on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, meaning he will become a free agent after the season unless he and the Giants work out an extension.

In 44 games, the All-Pro running back had 2,937 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.