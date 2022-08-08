New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

There is a buzz in the air as the calendar turns from July to August. Drinks taste cooler, the sun feels brighter, and the grass smells better — way better than the ones emanating from the New Jersey Turnpike.

The NFL regular season is almost here.

The New York Giants are among 32 teams to begin training camp in preparation for a grueling 18-week season. Even in the scorching sun, the Quest Diagnostics Giants Training Center next to MetLife Stadium was full of fans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Giants are looking to win more than six games and return to the postseason for the first time since 2016. The team is back with a new look front office led by Joe Schoen and new coaches led by Brian Daboll. and anchored by Mike Kafka and Dan “Wink” Martindale.

Audrey’ Jackson is going to be a key part of the Giants’ defense. He may only be 26 years old, but he is seen as a veteran who will provide the leadership the team needs to bounce back. Darney Holmes is entering his third season, while Aaron Robinson and Rodarius Williams are entering their second seasons.

Speaking to Fox News Digital from inside the team’s practice bubble, Jackson said he’s trying to be smart so his teammates don’t make the same mistakes he did.

“I think that’s my role, just trying to help. And it’s crazy when someone says, ‘I remember seeing you in college,’ and I’m like, ‘God, am I that old?’ Said Jackson. Smile. “It’s great, so I’m trying to be like a cousin, not like a big brother who wants something but not too tolerant. I like people to come to me as they feel. I just try to roll, try to lead by example every day.”

Leading isn’t the only thing Jackson talks about. He is showing it on and off the field.

NFL Draft: Giants’ fan Jackson reveals how rookies can earn respect in locker room, talks about own experience

As temperatures began to climb into the 90s without a cloud in sight, Jackson made sure his delegates arrived. He went one-on-one against wide receivers to practice defending all kinds of routes. In 11-on-11 drills, Jackson faced Kenny Golladay — who is expected to be out after a disappointing 2021 season. Golladay catches a pass from quarterback Daniel Jones against Jackson.

Golladay and Jackson also went head-to-head, with the wide receiver also improving on the veteran cornerback.

When asked about the battles, Jackson laughed.

“Me and KG, shoot, everybody’s fighting. That’s the fun part of it,” he said. “I make some plays, they make some plays. At the end of the day, it’s competition. Iron sharpens iron, so I appreciate that a lot, especially with this one-on-one that we do.”

With Martindale as the new defensive coordinator, Jackson has to make sure to get up early for practice and hit the books to study defensive schemes. He told Fox News Digital that he always thinks about what he can do better in practice and how to fix it.

The New York Giants will wear classic blue uniforms for 2 games this season

“Man, it’s often crazy. Even when we go to do our walks and stuff, I see [the] plan and I’m like, ‘Oh, read this, this play,’ and I still remember (Darius) Slayton, this way, what he did or, oh, I could probably do it better. I’m always thinking about it or watching the movie,” he said.

“Eli (Manning) came in here yesterday and said if you don’t do anything today you’re not going to get better. It’s not like, you’re going to get worse or better. At the end of the day, trying to get better and trying to figure out the things that worked for me.”

It’s hard not to notice how exhilarating the practice is.

The coaches cheered on the players while the on-field competition was intense. When asked if the new coaches were roaming the sidelines, things sounded more promising, and Jackson said it wasn’t just about making it more electric.

“They were excited and crazy out there,” he said. “It gets you pumped up. You play the music, you’ve got the fans. Especially with the coaches, you start with them too — trash talk. I love that. Like you play the play, OK. They play, do whatever, and we go back and forth. The coaching staff, they Having their swagger … you feel it. It’s nice to have.”

Jackson signed a three-year deal to come to the Giants before the start of the 2021 season after spending the first part of his career with the Tennessee Titans.

Daniel Jones gets comforting words from Pro Football Hall of Famer after Giants decline fifth-year option

He said the legacy and tradition drew him to one of the oldest NFL franchises.

“I think it’s a Mecca or a place to be. It’s really about tradition at the end of the day,” he told Fox News Digital. “Growing up as a kid and watching football, all you heard was the Giants or the Patriots or the Cowboys, Philly. It was almost unthinkable. It felt so different, felt at home.”

Surrounding Jackson in the field house are the names of Giants greats who played in the same secondary the former USC standout currently plays in and helped lead the team to four Super Bowl titles, including Corey Webster, Sam Madison, Myron Guyton. Among others.

The team may be far from the 2011 team that won its last Super Bowl, but Jackson said the team needs to play together to get back there.

“It takes us collective buy-in, doing little things and having one goal, one band and one sound, like a drumline,” he said. “No one is bigger than the team. Strong link, weak link, it’s all the same. We want to get better. [at] end of day I think that’s what it takes. Hold each other accountable, stay as a unit and push each other day in and day out.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Jackson will play 13 games in his first season with the Giants. He had 62 tackles, eight passes defensed and one interception.