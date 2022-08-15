New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Giannis Antetokounmpo made a comment Sunday that may have Milwaukee Bucks fans a little scared for the future.

Antetokounmpo appeared on FOX 32 Chicago’s “The Sports Zone” and appeared to indicate that he would be open to playing for the Chicago Bulls in the future. The two-time MVP cited the Bulls’ legacy in the NBA as one of the reasons Chicago was an attractive destination for him.

“I think anybody who plays basketball asks that question, and if he says no, he’s a liar. This is a team that’s won multiple championships, a team with one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player to ever play the game,” he said.

“It’s a no-brainer, everybody wants to play for Chicago. Bottom line, you never know. You never know what life will bring. Maybe I’ll play for Chicago. But right now, I’m committed to Milwaukee.”

Antetokounmpo has been one of the most dominant players in the NBA over the past few seasons. He signed a five-year, $228 million contract extension before the start of the 2021-22 season, so if he were to join Chicago, it wouldn’t be until his 30s.

Milwaukee selected Antetokounmpo with the No. 15 pick of the 2013 NBA Draft. He has been an All-Star the last six seasons and averaged 21.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals for his career.

“Rise” is the story of Antetokounmpo and his brothers, Thanasis and Kostas, who immigrated from Nigeria to Greece on the way to achieving their NBA dream.

The Bucks won the championship in 2021. Antetokounmpo was named NBA Finals MVP.