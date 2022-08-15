closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Giannis Antetokounmpo made a comment Sunday that may have Milwaukee Bucks fans a little scared for the future.

Antetokounmpo appeared on FOX 32 Chicago’s “The Sports Zone” and appeared to indicate that he would be open to playing for the Chicago Bulls in the future. The two-time MVP cited the Bulls’ legacy in the NBA as one of the reasons Chicago was an attractive destination for him.

“I think anybody who plays basketball asks that question, and if he says no, he’s a liar. This is a team that’s won multiple championships, a team with one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player to ever play the game,” he said.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Milwaukee.
(AP Photo/Morrie Gasch)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s a no-brainer, everybody wants to play for Chicago. Bottom line, you never know. You never know what life will bring. Maybe I’ll play for Chicago. But right now, I’m committed to Milwaukee.”

Bucs’ Bobby Ports enjoys time in Milwaukee, credits key man for success: ‘Shout out to my mom’

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks makes a pass against Javonte Green #24 of the Chicago Bulls during Game Four of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at the United Center on April 24, 2022 in Chicago.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks makes a pass against Javonte Green #24 of the Chicago Bulls during Game Four of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at the United Center on April 24, 2022 in Chicago.
(Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Antetokounmpo has been one of the most dominant players in the NBA over the past few seasons. He signed a five-year, $228 million contract extension before the start of the 2021-22 season, so if he were to join Chicago, it wouldn’t be until his 30s.

Milwaukee selected Antetokounmpo with the No. 15 pick of the 2013 NBA Draft. He has been an All-Star the last six seasons and averaged 21.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals for his career.

“Rise” is the story of Antetokounmpo and his brothers, Thanasis and Kostas, who immigrated from Nigeria to Greece on the way to achieving their NBA dream.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, #34, of the Milwaukee Bucks walks the baseline before game five of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs against the Chicago Bulls at FiServ Forum on April 27, 2022 in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, #34, of the Milwaukee Bucks walks the baseline before game five of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs against the Chicago Bulls at FiServ Forum on April 27, 2022 in Milwaukee.
(Stacey Revere/Getty Images)

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Bucks won the championship in 2021. Antetokounmpo was named NBA Finals MVP.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.