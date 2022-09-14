New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, playing for his native Greece in the FIBA ​​EuroBasket 2022 tournament, was ejected from Tuesday’s quarterfinal game against Germany after punching a player in the face.

When the whistle blew with just under five minutes to play in the quarterfinal game, Antetokounmpo lunged at a German player and hit the ball in the face instead.

After a review, Antetokounmpo was hit with an unsportsmanlike foul and ejected from the game against Greece, which Germany was leading 96-82 at the time.

Germany advanced to the semifinals 107-96 at the buzzer.

Antetokounmpo had a solid game, shooting 13-22 for 31 points, including 4-8 from the free-throw line. He also had seven rebounds and eight assists.

Germany’s Dennis Schroder, an NBA free agent, scored 26 points with eight assists and three rebounds on 53% shooting.

Franz Wagner also helped in Germany’s victory, shooting 5 of 7 from 3-point land, including a highlight-reel step-back over Antetokounmpo. The Orlando Magic forward finished with 19 points.

Germany had Houston Rockets center Daniel Theis down low, who had 13 points and a block and 16 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic are now out of EuroBasket. Jokic’s Serbia suffered a stunning defeat at the hands of Italy, as did Greece. They fell in the round of 16.

Germany will now face Spain in the semifinals. Slovenia and Poland and France and Italy will play quarterfinal games to decide who advances to the other semifinal.