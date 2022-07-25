New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Ghislain Maxwell She has been moved to a low-security federal prison in North Florida to serve her 20-year sex-trafficking sentence for buying teenage girls from her and late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons database, the 60-year-old British socialite is now housed at the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution, which houses about 755 female inmates.

Other notable inmates who have called the brick complex home include Russian spy Maria Butina, terrorist Colleen LaRose aka ​​”Jihad Jane” and nursing home serial killer Catherine May Wood.

Maxwell, who must wear a uniform of khaki pants and shirt, can spend time practicing yoga and Pilates or playing flag football, according to the facility’s website.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein cohort, beaten for sex trafficking of 20-year-old teenage girls

Popular indoor entertainment opportunities include arts and crafts events and talent shows.

Maxwell will be able to spend up to $360 a month at the commissary, which offers toiletries like a collagen elastin facial for $6.22 and smoked gouda spread for $1.80, along with snacks for $4.90.

Sex offenders are also safe at Tallahassee FCI, according to Zoukis Consulting Group, a prison consulting firm. An inmate told Zoukis that all inmates could walk in an outdoor recreation area known as the Yard.

“Sex offenders can walk in the yard,” one inmate said, according to Zoukis’ website. Another prisoner added, “Everybody can walk, even women who have killed their children or other people’s children. Nobody cares. And nobody cares about informants.”

Ghislaine Maxwell asked for a recommendation ‘below’ the sex trafficking sentence

Maxwell, through her lawyers, asked to be sent to FCI Danbury in Connecticut, which inspired the popular prison show “Orange is the New Black”. But the Bureau of Prisons did not accede to the request.

Disgraced Oxford graduates will welcome the change of address. She has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since her arrest in July 2020 and has complained bitterly about the conditions, filing dozens of complaints.

She was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June after a Manhattan jury convicted her of recruiting and grooming four teenage girls for sexual encounters with Epstein between 1994 and 2004.

Epstein, a convicted pedophile, hanged himself in his prison cell at the age of 66 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Maxwell was the ex-girlfriend and longtime confidant of the late billionaire.