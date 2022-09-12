Getting your covid booster and flu shot at the same time: everything you need to know

Barring any new and related coronavirus strains, some officials speculate that the updated Covid-19 shots could be the start of a booster recommended for Americans each year, just as the annual flu vaccine is updated.

“For the vast majority of Americans, one shot a year will provide a very high degree of protection against serious illness, and that’s what we should be focusing on,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha last told CNN. Weeks “Maybe for some high-risk people — the elderly, the immunocompromised — they may need protection more than once a year, but that’s the case for the majority of Americans, and I think that’s a really good place to be.”

Where and when to get the Covid-19 booster and flu shot

Updated Covid-19 vaccine boosters and seasonal flu vaccines are available at most pharmacies, doctor’s offices and health care clinics.

Lori Tremmel Freeman, CEO of the National Association of County and City Health Officers, said U.S. health officials are not encouraging people to get both shots this year, while some local public health departments are planning to schedule joint vaccine clinics.

“Jurisdictions are going to set up joint flu and Covid vaccine clinics, and there are other opportunities for people to get both their flu vaccine and their updated Covid booster together,” Freeman said, adding that there is “no problem” getting both shots at or around the same time.

Combined clinics hope to make vaccination more convenient and accessible for people — but not everyone may be interested or even eligible to get both vaccines at the same time. Plus, some say it’s too early to get a flu shot.

A dose of an updated Covid-19 booster is recommended after the initial vaccine series or at least two months after your most recent booster.

“Now, let’s say you recover from Covid — and of course many people did this summer — wait at least three months,” said Dr. William Schaffner said. center.

He added that it’s important to get your booster as soon as you’re eligible.

“Obviously whether you’ve been vaccinated or you’ve had Covid, if you get this booster, you’ll get higher levels of antibodies and that’s supposed to help us get longer protection,” he said. “The second thing that happens is that the immune system responds more broadly, and it looks like we’ll get more broad coverage against other types.”

For the flu shot, the recommended vaccination timing for this flu season is the same as last season, According to the CDC’s website

According to the CDC, “for most people who only need one dose for the season, September and October are generally good times to get vaccinated,” adding that vaccination is “ideally” recommended in late October, with vaccination after October recommended. It may still provide protection during the peak of flu season.

“The ideal time is the first two weeks of October and maybe the first two weeks of November — and the reason I say that is, especially for older people and frail people, that will help boost their immunity from February to March. ,” said Schaffner. “Everyone 6 months and older should get the influenza vaccine.”

For children younger than 12, who are not eligible for the updated Covid-19 booster, Schaffner said parents should focus on vaccinating their youngsters with the primary series or boosters they can get now.

“I would say, maintain the current schedule,” he said. “Because it’s pretty clear that the original still does a good job of protecting us from hospitalizations and more serious illnesses.”

Schaffner added that some people have asked him if the Covid-19 vaccine protects against the flu or vice versa. It isn’t.

“You have to get both vaccines,” he said. “Covid vaccine will not protect against flu. Flu vaccine will not protect against Covid.”

Preparing for a possible outbreak of Covid-19

Last week, the Biden administration announced it A plan to manage Covid-19 this fall Infections are likely to increase, in part due to reduced immunity to vaccines and infections.

“Additionally, as the weather gets colder and people spend more time indoors, infectious viruses like COVID-19 can spread more easily,” the announcement says. “And, as we saw last fall with the rise of Omicron, we must be prepared for the possibility of a potentially new type of concern.”

The White House continues to call on Congress to pass additional funding for the Covid-19 response, last week asking for an updated $22.4 billion. GOP Sen. Mitt Romney said passing that funding would be a “very difficult lift.”

The administration’s plan to manage Covid-19 this fall includes promoting and making access to up-to-date booster vaccinations easier, as well as ensuring people have easy access to rapid tests and treatment at home. That includes 100 million additional at-home rapid tests from domestic manufacturers, the White House said.

The US Department of Health and Human Services will launch a paid media campaign aimed at increasing “Covid-19 vaccinations, focusing on those over 50, as well as Black, Hispanic, rural, Asian American/Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and American Indian/Alaska Native audiences through TV, radio, digital and print outlets.”

The administration is also expanding “easier access to Covid-19 testing and treatment” but warned that, “while the lack of additional Covid-19 funding from Congress constrains what we can do, the administration will do everything in its power. Tests and treatment are widely available and access Make sure it’s easy to do and encourage Americans to use it.”