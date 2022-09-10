Get to know the 13 inductees in the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Class

NBA and WNBA champions. Olympic gold medalists, world champions and college champs.

Coaching legends and game-changers. Pioneers, and innovators.

Those descriptions refer to the 13 inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 on Saturday: Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash, Lindsey Whalen, Marianne Stanley, Theresa Schank Grentz, George Karl, Bob Huggins, Hugh Evans, Lou Hudson, Larry Costello, Del Harris and Radivoz Korak.

The final four inductees are announced over the weekend in April, and the ceremony will take place on Saturday in Springfield, Massachusetts. NBA TV will air the ceremony at 7 p.m. ET.

Learn about each of the 13 inductees:

Manu Ginobili

Drafted by San Antonio with the 57th pick (second to last) in the 1999 draft, Ginobili became a star in the NBA and internationally. A two-time All-Star, Ginobili played a key role on four Spurs championship teams in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014. He was named Sixth Man of the Year in 2008 and was named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2008 and 2011. Ginobili was an integral member of the golden era of the Argentina national basketball team. He won a gold medal at the 2004 Olympics, a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics and a silver at the 2002 FIBA ​​World Championship. He also helped make the Euro-step a standard move in the NBA.

Tim Hardaway

Hardaway was a five-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection, including first team in 1997. He averaged 17.7 points and 8.2 assists per game (23.4) in 1991-92. game (10.6) in 1992-93. Golden State selected Hardaway with the No. 14 pick in 1989, and he teamed with Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin to form a dynamic “Run TMC” under Hall of Fame coach Don Nelson. Like Ginobili, Hardaway has a signature move – a crossover that leaves defenders helpless as Hardaway runs with his quick steps. Hardaway won a gold medal at the 2000 Olympics.

Swin Cash

Cash won championships – three WNBA titles, two NCAA titles at UCON, two Olympic gold medals and a FIBA ​​World Championship gold medal. She made two All-WNBA teams, was named a four-time All-Star, won the WNBA All-Star MVP award twice, and in 2016, she was named one of the 20 Greatest WNBA Players of All-Time. She averaged 10.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists over her 15-year WBNA career, including a career-high 16.6 points per game in 2003.

Lindsay Whalen

A five-time WNBA All-Star and three-time All-WNBA First Team performer, Whalen also won titles — four in the WNBA and two Olympic gold medals. She averaged career highs of 11.5 points and 4.9 assists per game in 2013 (14.9) and 2011 (5.9). She is No. 2 on the WNBA’s all-time assist list with 2,345. 4 and is also known as one. Among the 20 greatest players in WNBA history in 2016.

Marianne Stanley

After an impressive college career at Immaculata, Stanley began coaching as an assistant in 1976, and in 1977 she became the women’s head coach at Old Dominion, where she turned the Monarchs into a national power and won the NCAA Championship in 1985. Coached since then, including stints at Penn, Southern California, Stanford and Cal and the WNBA, earning Coach of the Year honors with the Washington Mystics in 2002. She led teams to three Final Fours (twice at Old Dominion and once at Stanford) and has a 416-222 record as a college coach.

Bob Huggins

Huggins played at West Virginia but made a name for himself coaching in college, primarily in the greater Ohio Valley area with stops in between at Walsh College, Akron, Cincinnati and now his alma mater. Known for installing hard-nosed, stingy defenses (and pullover tops while on the sideline), Huggins compiled a 916-398 record with 25 NCAA Tournament appearances and elevated Cincinnati from a decent mid-major to a title contender. He led Cincinnati to the Final Four in 1992 and West Virginia to the Final Four in 2010.

George Carl

Carl played for the coaching royalty at North Carolina under Dean Smith, and after a brief professional career as a player, Carl began coaching as an assistant for San Antonio in 1978. He also coached in the CBA and eventually found a home in the NBA with several teams including Seattle, Milwaukee and Denver. Karl went 1,175-824 in 27 NBA seasons and had 22 playoff appearances, including a Western Conference championship in 1995-96. He has the sixth most wins in NBA history.

Hugh Evans

In 28 seasons as an NBA referee, Evans officiated more than 2,000 games, including 170 playoff games and 35 Finals games. He called games involving Jerry West, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson, and was on the court for Game 6 of the 1992 NBA Finals when Jordan was on his 3-point streak. His last game was Game 4 of the 2001 NBA Finals between Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lou Hudson

Hudson starred in college in 1963 as part of Minnesota’s first black recruiting class. He averaged 18.1 points in his first season and 24.8 points and 10.7 rebounds in his second season. He was drafted by the St. Louis Hawks, who moved to Atlanta after Hudson’s sophomore season. He developed into a six-time All-Star and All-NBA performer in 1969-70 alongside Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Connie Hawkins, Jerry West and Walt Frazier. In a 13-year pro career, he averaged 20.2 points, including a career high of 27.1 in 1972-73.

Larry Costello

Costello won championships as a player (Philadelphia in 1967) and as a coach (Milwaukee in 1971). Costello made the All-Star team six times and the All-NBA team once during his 12-year NBA career. He made 84.1% of his free throws, including a league-best 88.1% in 1962-63 and 87.7% in 1964-65. In 10 seasons coaching in the NBA, he was 430-300, leading the Bucks to a 66-16 record including their championship season in 1970-71. Costello also helped the Bucks reach the finals in 1974. Costello starred for Niagara, scoring more than 1,200 points in three seasons.

From Harris

Harris has spent nearly 50 years as a coach and executive in pro basketball, including his current role as vice president of the G League’s Texas Legends. In 14 NBA seasons as a head coach, Harris was 556-457 with 11 playoff appearances, including an appearance in the 1981 Finals. He was named NBA Coach of the Year in 1994-95 with the Los Angeles Lakers. Harris also had an extensive international career, coaching the Chinese national team at the 2004 Olympics.

Theresa Shank Grentz

Another player who starred for Immaculata in the 1970s, Shank Grentz played on three consecutive AIAW national championship teams (1972-74). She scored more than 1,000 points at Immaculata and more than 1,200 at Cardinal O’Hara High (Springfield, Pa.). Following her athletic career, she began coaching at the college level at St. Joseph’s, Rutgers, Illinois and Lafayette, recording 681 wins. She coached the United States to a bronze medal in the 1992 Olympics.

Radivoj Korac

Korak starred for Yugoslavia in the 1960s, leading the country to silver medals at the 1963 and 1967 FIBA ​​World Championships and a silver medal at the 1968 Olympics. He scored a tournament-best 23.6 points in the Olympics. He scored 99 points in a Euroleague game after scoring 71 earlier. Korak was named EuroBasket MVP in 1961 when Yugoslavia lost to the Soviet Union in the championship game. He died in an automobile accident in 1969 at the age of 30.