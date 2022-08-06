Get ready to dance with the Netflix romantic comedy ‘Wedding Season’

A version of this story appeared in Pop Life Chronicles, CNN’s weekly entertainment newsletter. To get it in your inbox, Sign up for free here

(CNN) How is August already?

It feels like summer is rushing by, and I haven’t done half the things I wanted to do.

What I have done in spades, however, is catch some really good streaming content.

Sit on the sofa for this week’s first offering, but be warned that some of its festive scenes will get you in the mood to jump up and get some movement.

Three things to look out for