Get ready to dance with the Netflix romantic comedy ‘Wedding Season’

(CNN)How is August already?
It feels like summer is rushing by, and I haven’t done half the things I wanted to do.
What I have done in spades, however, is catch some really good streaming content.
Sit on the sofa for this week’s first offering, but be warned that some of its festive scenes will get you in the mood to jump up and get some movement.
Three things to look out for
‘Wedding Season’
Many of us are aware of the pressure on single people to get married.
So the plot of this new movie, which has two young professionals Pretending to be a couple during the summer wedding season To get their parents off their backs, resonates.
Of course, we know what happens as a result. Love romantic comedies!
It’s streaming on Netflix.
‘Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head’
It’s the revival you may not have known you needed.
Our favorite airhead teenagers have traveled from 1990 to 2022 and we One more chance to enjoy their shenanigans.
There are some updates, of course, but the guys are still as dumb as ever. Get ready for nostalgia and fun.
The new series, which comes on the heels of the Paramount+ film “Beavis and Butt-head make up the universe,” streaming on the same platform.
‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’ Season 2
Issa Rae is always giving us a slice of African American life.
This reality series follows a group Young, ambitious black dudes chasing their dreams in Los Angeles.
Of course, it’s not all a bed of roses — it’s television, after all — but this coming-of-age show offers plenty of opportunities to witness growth.
The second season of “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” is airing on HBO Max, owned by CNN’s parent company.
Two things to hear
Calvin Harris may have a music festival with artists featured in his latest project.
“Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2” features the likes of Justin Timberlake, Dua Lipa, Normani, Offset, Halsey, Pharrell and Snoop Dogg.
“I felt like at first, the idea was there, but I didn’t quite finish it,” the DJ/producer told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. As reported by Complex. “With this one, I wanted more live drums, guitars… I wanted the original essence. I wanted layers and grit and dirt. And I didn’t want to mix things up too well.”
The album dropped on Friday.
Slim Shady has hits.
Eminem is releasing “Curtain Call 2,” the second volume of his greatest hits.
The album is a “hits collection featuring the unparalleled Detroit MC’s creative output since the release of 2005’s Curtain Call: The Hits,” According to the rapper’s site.
“Curtain Call 2” will include music from all Eminem projects starting with 2009’s “Relapse,” including songs from various side projects, guests and film soundtracks.
His performance at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show I am now ready for this publication.
One thing to say
news that Zahra Jolie-Pitt will attend Spelman College Atlanta has a boon for HBCUs.
As the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the teenager had her choice of school. And choosing one of the historically black colleges and universities to matriculate in, she gravitated toward a liberal arts college.
Her mother proudly announced Jolie-Pitt’s selection on social media, and her excitement for her was palpable.
I understand that, because I count many Spelman graduates as good friends. A supportive sisterhood awaits Jolie-Pitt.
Good luck to her and all the freshers from across the country this semester.
Something to sip on
Inclusion is not just about race.
That’s the lesson that resonates Beyoncé agrees to pull off a competent slur From her latest hit album, “Renaissance.”
Following complaints that the song “Heated” contained a derogatory term for people with spastic cerebral palsy, the singer’s representatives confirmed that “the term was not intentionally used in a harmful way, it will be changed.”
It’s a lesson that Lizo has also learned In a similar situation in June. She also solved this problem promptly.
Addressing these issues goes beyond good public relations. This is an example to all of us about the need for sensitivity.