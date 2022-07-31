New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that occurs during pregnancy in women who do not already have diabetes.

It’s growing — and experts are worried.

Last week, a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that gestational diabetes (GDM) — the official term for gestational diabetes — increased by 30% among women who gave birth between 2016 and 2016. And 2020.

The agency noted that the rate of gestational diabetes increased with increasing maternal age, pre-pregnancy body mass index and multiplicity, meaning the number of live births per pregnancy (twins, triplets, etc.).

According to a CDC study, rates of gestational diabetes ranged from 4.7% in Mississippi to 12.6% in Alaska.

“Approximately 50% of women with gestational diabetes will develop type 2 diabetes,” the CDC suggests.

It also says that the rate of GDM varies by maternal race, with the highest rate among non-Hispanic Asians at 14.9% and the lowest among non-Hispanic black women at 6.5%, according to a study of the six largest racial and Hispanic-origin groups. For a recent report.

Insulin action is impaired

“During pregnancy, the mother’s hormones compete with the hormones produced by the placenta and cause insulin activity to weaken or become less sensitive,” says Sue-Ellen Anderson-Haynes, national spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Headquartered in Chicago.

“When this happens, the mother can’t keep blood sugars in the normal range and often requires medical intervention to keep them stable during pregnancy.”

“This is called insulin resistance,” she added.

There are key steps to try to prevent early.

Research has shown that some ways to reduce the risk of developing GDM are to be guided by a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) to help with diet and lifestyle changes to safely lower blood sugar levels, Anderson-Haynes said.

Maintaining a healthy weight is key

She encourages women — before they become pregnant — to maintain a healthy weight “by eating nutritious foods and engaging in regular physical activity several days a week,” which “reduces the risk of developing GDM.”

Also, “be mindful of the foods you eat,” she says.

“Try to limit foods high in sugar, such as fried food, ultra-processed foods like potato chips, fries, refined carbohydrates like white rice, foods high in fat — especially saturated fat — processed meats, and sugar-sweetened beverages,” Anderson says. – Haynes added.

“Instead, look for a balanced diet of whole grains, fruits, vegetables, milk/milk alternatives, and protein foods.”

Nutritional management of GDM is somewhat similar to type 1 diabetes mellitus (caused by an autoimmune reaction where the pancreas does not produce enough insulin) — as well as type 2 diabetes (caused by insulin resistance due to weight gain), she said. and lifestyle factors).

Among the foods she recommends are high in fiber, healthy dietary fats, low-fat dairy products (or milk alternatives) and lean protein with a low glycemic index.

She also recommends eating carbohydrates that slowly raise blood sugar — some starchy vegetables, fruits, whole-grain breads, rice pasta, etc. — as well as non-starchy vegetables like green leafy vegetables, carrots, peppers and more.

“Nutritional personalization is key,” she says. “There is no exact number of carbs, fats, proteins, etc. that everyone should eat. The same goes for people with diabetes or pre-diabetes.”

A full health team may be required

If mothers develop gestational diabetes during pregnancy, their OB-GYN may refer them to a multidisciplinary team that includes an endocrinologist, a maternal-fetal health specialist and an RDN, a certified diabetes care and education specialist, Anderson-Haines says.

“For most women, GDM can be managed with diet and lifestyle interventions.”

According to the American Diabetes Association Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes, insulin is sometimes needed if these changes do not control blood sugars.

After pregnancy, women with GDM should follow up with the diabetes healthcare team at their postpartum visit, which is usually 6-8 weeks into pregnancy.

The team ideally includes an endocrinologist and an RDN specializing in women’s health and diabetes.

Both healthcare providers and patients must act quickly when GDM is diagnosed to prevent the development of type 2 diabetes.

Treatment Treatments are individualized.

Some women may need medication to manage their high sugars, while others may only need diet and lifestyle management, she notes.

The good news is that type 2 diabetes is preventable — research shows that it can go into remission with medically supervised intensive treatment, Anderson-Haynes says.

She recommends some nutritional “pearls” of wisdom to follow to stay healthy.

Are you following these nutritional ‘pearls’?

“Simple tips include: focus on plant foods (fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds and whole grains), limit fried and ultra-processed foods, foods with added sugar and sugar-sweetened beverages.”

And don’t forget to exercise more days a week, maintain good sleep hygiene, and manage stress properly.

According to the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for America, adults should aim to consume 1.5-2 cups of fruit or the equivalent daily.

According to the American Heart Association, women should limit their intake to 6 teaspoons (25 grams of sugar) of added sugar each day, while men should limit their intake to 9 teaspoons (36 grams of sugar).

“Dried fruit is higher in sugar than whole fruit because the sugar is more concentrated since the water has been removed,” Anderson-Haynes says.

“Fruit contains natural sugar and is good for you because it provides lots of nutrients like fiber and antioxidants.”

“Go easy on smoothie bowls and fruit drinks.”

Too much fruit, however—especially at one serving—can lead to spikes in blood sugar if not balanced with other nutrients.

“So eat smoothie bowls and fruit drinks,” she advises.

Finally, she said, both healthcare providers and patients should act quickly when GDM is diagnosed to prevent the development of type 2 diabetes.

For more information, she recommends the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics website, the American Diabetes Association site or the “How an RDN Can Help with Diabetes” website when searching for RDN guidance.