Gerrit Cole’s highlight Saturday night against the Baltimore Orioles may have come from a candid into the dugout that saw the New York Yankees star devouring some snacks.

Cole only had a few minutes to get what he needed to revive himself in the middle of his start against the Orioles. A quick glimpse of him sporting a banana and orange scarf on air.

The Yankees gave Cole a three-run lead, but it wasn’t enough for the pitchers to stop the charging Orioles.

A wild pickup throw from Yankees reliever Albert Abreu led to Cedric Mullins’ go-ahead sacrifice fly, helping the Orioles to a 6-3 victory. Ramon Urias added a two-run home run off Shane Greene in his first appearance for the Yankees since 2014.

Cole allowed four runs – three earned – in six innings on nine hits. He struck out six batters and walked two. It marked New York’s third loss in four games to start the next part of the season.

“It’s disappointing,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “We had some really put away chances. A ton of traffic. A lot of good at-bats up and down the lineup, but just couldn’t crack that big extra-base hit with the guys on base.”

Cole said it will be important to bounce back and get some wins this season as the dog days of the summer weigh on them.

“I think at some point we figure out … you’re not constantly trying to overcome adversity and avoid it, but at some point you have to go through it,” Cole said, via NJ.com. “It’s been a long season. So, how we come out of it, how we continue to respond, shows what we’re made of.”

New York wraps up their series against the Orioles on Sunday. They have Monday off before heading into a crucial subway series in Queens against the New York Mets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.