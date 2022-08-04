Germany’s conservative leaders are pushing for nuclear power to remain as long as the country moves away from Russian fuel.

BERLIN. Germany’s leading conservative politicians will visit one of the country’s last remaining nuclear power plants on Thursday to urge the government to abandon a planned nuclear exit amid growing concern over a looming energy crisis over Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Germany is poised to be one of the hardest hit by Europe’s attempts to ditch Russian fossil fuels to punish Moscow for its intrusion. This has led some parties, especially the centre-right opposition Christian Democrats and the pro-business Free Democrats, one of the parties in the government coalition, to press for Germany to keep its last three nuclear power plants operational.
In 2011, Chancellor Angela Merkel decided to phase out the country’s nuclear power after an earthquake and tsunami in Japan led to overheating and explosions at the Fukushima nuclear power plant. Thursday’s visit by Martin Söder, leader of the southern state of Bavaria, and Friedrich Merz, head of the Christian Democrats, to the Bavarian Isar 2 plant came after Ms Merkel’s successor, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, suggested he might be ready to reverse her decision .
Mr Scholz said on Wednesday that the operation of the last three nuclear power plants in Germany after their decommissioning date of December 31, 2022 “might make sense” given the current situation. He insisted that any such move would not be decided by his government, but by a series of stress tests on the German power grid to see if the stations would be needed and could operate safely after the shutdown date. .
The Germans are among the most cautious in Europe of nuclear energy. In a sign of how controversial the issue of nuclear power in the country is, his own party leaders and coalition partners almost immediately opposed his remarks.
“We will not review the phase-out of nuclear energy,” Saskia Esken, leader of the Social Democratic Party, said on Wednesday. Greens Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock said extending the life of the power plants was “not an option.”
Mr. Scholz stressed on Wednesday that keeping the three nuclear power plants operational was mainly to meet regional needs in Bavaria. Bavaria, home to Germany’s leading industrial companies, could face a severe energy shortage that could be addressed by keeping the Isar 2 plant running.
However, Mr. Söder said before his visit to Isar-2 that Mr. Scholz’s government was moving too slowly. He argued that the government, in power since December, “has been vacillating for too long.”
– Why is he indecisive again? Mr Söder told German news agency DPA: “We need solutions now.”