Germany’s conservative leaders are pushing for nuclear power to remain as long as the country moves away from Russian fuel.

BERLIN. Germany’s leading conservative politicians will visit one of the country’s last remaining nuclear power plants on Thursday to urge the government to abandon a planned nuclear exit amid growing concern over a looming energy crisis over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Germany is poised to be one of the hardest hit by Europe’s attempts to ditch Russian fossil fuels to punish Moscow for its intrusion. This has led some parties, especially the centre-right opposition Christian Democrats and the pro-business Free Democrats, one of the parties in the government coalition, to press for Germany to keep its last three nuclear power plants operational.

In 2011, Chancellor Angela Merkel decided to phase out the country’s nuclear power after an earthquake and tsunami in Japan led to overheating and explosions at the Fukushima nuclear power plant. Thursday’s visit by Martin Söder, leader of the southern state of Bavaria, and Friedrich Merz, head of the Christian Democrats, to the Bavarian Isar 2 plant came after Ms Merkel’s successor, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, suggested he might be ready to reverse her decision .