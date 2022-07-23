Germany rescues a key gas supplier that has been squeezed by Russia.

German government agreed on Friday to acquire about 30 percent of the shares of Uniper, one of the largest natural gas suppliers in the country, which was on the verge of financial collapse, in order to ensure the continuity of energy supplies and prevent potential chaos in the European energy market.
The bailout of Uniper – the first time Germany has used a new law to bail out companies deemed essential to the country’s critical gas supply – is the latest high-profile example of the financial stress the war in Ukraine is causing on neighboring European economies.
Germany is facing its worst energy crisis in decades after Russia invaded Ukraine in February and Moscow has steadily cut gas supplies to Europe. The resulting rise in energy prices has upended Uniper’s business model, which has imported more Russian natural gas than any other company in Germany.
As costs rose, the German government began to worry that the failure of Uniper could lead to the collapse of the entire system. Robert Habeck, the German economy minister, recently compared the crisis to how Lehman Brothers triggered the global financial crisis. On Friday, he said the government would not allow a company like Uniper to go bankrupt and “risk the security of Germany’s energy supply.”
As part of the bailout, the German government expanded a loan provided by Uniper to 9 billion euros ($9.2 billion) from 2 billion euros previously and offered up to 8 billion euros in capital. The government also announced that it will allow energy providers to start passing on increased costs to private and corporate consumers to spread the burden as widely as possible, starting October 1st.
“We will do whatever matters today and for as long as necessary,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters in Berlin as he announced the bailout as part of a broader energy crisis package.
“We will make sure that no one is overwhelmed by the current situation,” Mr. Scholz said.
Uniper’s share price drastically changed after the announcement, initially jumping but later collapsing as details of the bailout became known. with money that the government deemed necessary to bail out.
The Berlin government deliberately made the terms of the deal tough on shareholders and the company, based on the model it used to keep German airline Lufthansa afloat two years ago. This would require Uniper to draw on equity and operating profits before government support kicks in.
This means that Uniper will have to cover losses of up to 7 billion euros, the company said in a statement. During a press conference on Friday, Uniper chief executive Klaus-Dieter Mobach estimated such losses at 6.1 billion euros through September.