Germany rescues a key gas supplier that has been squeezed by Russia.

German government agreed on Friday to acquire about 30 percent of the shares of Uniper, one of the largest natural gas suppliers in the country, which was on the verge of financial collapse, in order to ensure the continuity of energy supplies and prevent potential chaos in the European energy market.

The bailout of Uniper – the first time Germany has used a new law to bail out companies deemed essential to the country’s critical gas supply – is the latest high-profile example of the financial stress the war in Ukraine is causing on neighboring European economies.

Germany is facing its worst energy crisis in decades after Russia invaded Ukraine in February and Moscow has steadily cut gas supplies to Europe. The resulting rise in energy prices has upended Uniper’s business model, which has imported more Russian natural gas than any other company in Germany.