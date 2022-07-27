Germany counts on chilled gas to keep warm in winter

WILHELMSHAFEN, Germany. When a major energy company wanted to supply liquefied natural gas to Germany via the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven three years ago, the proposal ran into a brick wall. The company could not find enough customers, the government offered only lukewarm support, and residents denounced the scheme as a threat to the local apple orchard.
“Apple juice, not LNG,” protesters said. Uniper has postponed its plans.
Steel pipes are now being laid across the seabed to prepare for the arrival of the nearly 1,000-foot LNG processing vessel Höegh Esperanza. Nearby, construction crews on bulldozers are digging around the perimeter of the forest to clear the way for a new 20-mile pipeline that will connect to Germany’s gas grid.
According to Uniper, it is hoped that gas will start flowing here before the end of winter, as demand for home heating soars.
Germany is seeking to get more natural gas from new sources, while Russia is slowly gobbling up the amount of fuel it supplies to Europe’s largest economy as punishment for resisting an invasion of Ukraine. On Wednesday, Russia cut flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline connecting the two countries by one-fifth of capacity, the latest cut since supply restrictions were imposed in June. The stakes are rising as officials in Berlin brace for possible gas rationing and an economic downturn if supplies are eventually cut off.
LNG is the most affordable fuel to fill the gap. Long considered an overpriced alternative to reliable pipeline flows from Siberia, liquefied natural gas has almost overnight become a response to Germany’s overreliance on a single supplier and a hope to keep out the winter.
When Berlin called on companies to help increase energy supplies, said Holger Kritz, Uniper’s chief operating officer for asset management, all his company had to do was pull the plans out of a drawer.
“This is an important project that will help us get through this crisis,” said Mr. Kritz. “It also highlights what is possible when there is political will.”
European Union energy ministers on Tuesday agreed to call on all 27 member countries to voluntarily cut natural gas consumption by 15 percent before spring. Germany is aiming for even deeper cuts and at the same time has set aside 2.5 billion euros ($2.55 billion) for the lease of four LNG processing vessels, including a vessel destined for Wilhelmshaven.
The desire to move projects forward is unusual in a country known for deliberation and scrutiny by governments. But Germany’s dependence on energy imports left Berlin no choice if it hoped to keep its economy afloat. The move is complicated by the fact that Berlin is rushing to get Uniper, a company it has just agreed to bail out due to its problems in the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine.
In an interview at a fish restaurant overlooking the harbor in Wilhelmshaven, Mr. Kritz said he had never run a business in such a fast-paced way, but given the energy crisis, it was “right” to cut back on the costly planning and financial analysis. energy projects. “Otherwise, you will lose a lot of time that we need for construction,” he said.
Wilhelmshaven, where bird watching and tourism exist alongside a container port and a naval base, is central to Germany’s plan to replace Russian natural gas.
Unlike the rest of Europe, which boasts about two dozen terminals for liquefied natural gas, Germany has resisted building LNG plants for decades, arguing that refrigerated natural gas delivered by sea is too expensive. After all, he reasoned, there was plenty of gas available from Russia through the pipeline, and if needed, Germany could always use terminals in neighboring countries such as the Netherlands and France, which had been underused before the invasion.
Our coverage of the Russian-Ukrainian war
Ever since Russia began slashing gas supplies to Europe, shutting off or reducing flows to 12 EU members, Germany has decided it needs its own fleet of floating terminals. These installations, in fact, are ships with equipment for taking cooled liquefied gas from sea tankers, heating it to a state of steam and moving it ashore.
Recent approval granted to other northwestern ports in Brunsbüttel and Stade has created competition in which the provider can launch the first terminal before winter ends. Wilhelmshaven, with its deep harbor and direct access to the sea, aims for victory, and can get more than one.
Local officials and businesses in Wilhelmshaven hope success in importing LNG will help the port become a hydrogen delivery hub that could have a bright future as a fuel as the European Union promotes it as a greener replacement for natural gas to meet climate change targets.
The need to deliver energy is “not only our biggest challenge, but also our biggest opportunity,” said Matthias Ludike, manager of the Niedersachsen Ports branch that is preparing the pier.
However, so far the focus has been on liquefied natural gas. Its great advantage is that it can be transported across the oceans on ships – chilled to minus 260 degrees Fahrenheit, natural gas turns into a liquid that takes up only one six hundredth of its volume as a gas – from major producers such as the United States and Qatar.
When all four LNG receiving stations are up and running, they will be able to largely compensate for the loss of Russian supplies.
“No one would have thought that things could go so fast,” said Massimo Di Odoardo, vice president of global gas at consulting firm Wood Mackenzie.
But securing all those gas tankers could be more difficult than connecting new terminals, Mr. Di Odoardo said. In the past, most of the chilled fuel went to Asia, where China, Japan and South Korea are the main buyers. But in the first half of this year, LNG supplies to Europe rose by about 50 percent compared to last year, Mr. Di Odoardo said.
Shipments from the United States, which became the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas in the first half of the year, soared, according to US Energy Information Administrationwith almost two-thirds of its exports in May going to the European Union and the UK.
Maintaining or increasing this level of imports will not be easy. New supplies are limited, and European buyers will likely have to outsell Asian buyers. The German government, which has presented switching to LNG as a temporary solution before switching to fuels such as hydrogen, will also have to decide whether to enter into 20-year contracts that will block new LNG supplies. Such long-term commitments have become a stumbling block in aborted efforts to build the terminal in 2019.
“When manufacturers negotiate with us, they want” long-term contracts, Mr. Kritz said. “Obviously this is something the government needs to sort out.”
The German government has taken on the role of a critical intermediary and financier of LNG due to the potentially disastrous effects of a gas shortage on the economy. Uniper, the largest importer of gas from Russia to Germany, is no longer in a position to play such a role. The Düsseldorf-based company suffered heavy financial losses due to the reduction in Russian production. Last week, the government stepped in and bought a 30 percent stake in the company.
Environmentalists who opposed the use of natural gas because it is a fossil fuel that releases greenhouse gases into the atmosphere have been forced to accept that it would be unpopular to oppose the government’s plans in the current situation.
“We are trying to make the best of the worst,” said Stephanie Eilers, head of the local chapter of NABU, a well-known environmental organization in Germany. The group fights to preserve Wilhelmshaven’s lush wetlands, which are home to oyster and swallow catchers and attract migrating cranes, geese and ducks.
But their efforts are more muted than they were three years ago, said Olaf Lie, a local native who is energy minister for the state of Lower Saxony, which includes the port. He recalled that there were protests at the time due to fears that planned pipelines connected to LNG facilities would destroy an apple orchard that had existed for years.
“That’s pretty much how the project was viewed,” Mr. Lis said, adding that he and other officials now feel the need to move quickly to phase out Russian gas. “Today, we realize that a reckless look prevented us from making decisions that left us in this position of dependency.”