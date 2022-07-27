Germany counts on chilled gas to keep warm in winter

WILHELMSHAFEN, Germany. When a major energy company wanted to supply liquefied natural gas to Germany via the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven three years ago, the proposal ran into a brick wall. The company could not find enough customers, the government offered only lukewarm support, and residents denounced the scheme as a threat to the local apple orchard.

“Apple juice, not LNG,” protesters said. Uniper has postponed its plans.

Steel pipes are now being laid across the seabed to prepare for the arrival of the nearly 1,000-foot LNG processing vessel Höegh Esperanza. Nearby, construction crews on bulldozers are digging around the perimeter of the forest to clear the way for a new 20-mile pipeline that will connect to Germany’s gas grid.

According to Uniper, it is hoped that gas will start flowing here before the end of winter, as demand for home heating soars.