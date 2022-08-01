type here...
German media screaming foul over alleged England handball
German media screaming foul over alleged England handball

By printveela editor

BUTAs the German football team licks its wounds after the Wembley defeat, at least part of the disappointment is spilling over into speculation about whether the team was treated fairly, perhaps even stripped of a win. In particular, there is a discussion about whether the referees overlooked what they call a “clear case of handball” in the 25th minute of the match. The tabloid Bild, for example, is furious. Under the headline “Anger over referee scandal,” the paper wrote, “it was clear that England international Leah Williamson was playing with her hand at shoulder level.”

He blames referee Katerina Monzul for not considering this as a handball, while video referees Paolo Valeri and Paul van Bockel jointly concluded that it was not a punishable move: “That’s why they didn’t even check the scene. !” Bild says.

The tabloid confronted Monzul about her decision after the match, asking “What happened in the 25th minute to the England handball team?” Monzul, as they say, “shrugged her shoulders, spread her arms wide in an apologetic tone, and left. No explanation.”

The tabloid then moved on to confrontation with Valery after the match ended in the mixed zone. His answer, as they say, was:I can’t say anything sorryor “I can’t say anything, sorry.” Bild interprets this more directly in German as: “Sorry, I got muzzled.”

Later, in a widely circulated media interview, Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg also criticized the decision: “Nothing like this should happen at this level in a European Championship final,” she said. “I would like to have a discussion about this. But what I don’t want is for it to be ignored.”

In a separate comment, Bild goes so far as to compare what he calls “fraud” to Germany’s Wembley defeat to the men of England in the 1966 World Cup: “Germany is crying with our female players and irritated by this new Wembley scam!” With this 1-2 defeat after an extension, we were cheated again almost 56 years after the Wembley goal scandal.

Spiegel mentioned “the hype surrounding handball” which he said could have turned the game in Germany’s favour. He quoted Voss-Tecklenburg, who kindly said that while Germany should have taken a penalty, in her opinion, England were a worthy winner after the 120-minute match. “They have played their part in the hearts of many people,” she said.

Die Zeit stated that it was clear that the match “could have ended differently if the referee had recognized Leah Williamson’s handball in the 25th minute. According to the rules, this should have led to a penalty, and even to a red card. But neither the referee, who is already usually quite depressed, nor her video assistants wanted to admit that they had seen anything. That subsequently caused a heated discussion.

Meanwhile, it’s no surprise that Germany is already counting on next year’s World Cup to get revenge.

