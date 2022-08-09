German diplomat arrested in Brazil for murdering her husband

(CNN) A Brazilian judge has ordered the detention of German Consul Uwe Herbert Hahn in Rio de Janeiro for the alleged murder of her husband – rejecting claims of diplomatic immunity, according to CNN Brazil.

Rio police first detained Hahn on Saturday after her husband, Walter Henri Maximilian Biot, 52, was found dead in an apartment in the Ipanema neighborhood, police said. Video shows Hahn being escorted by Brazilian police outside a police station in Rio on Sunday.

Brazilian judge Rafael de Almeida Rezende cited alleged attempts to tamper with evidence as factors in his decision to detain the diplomat.

According to the ruling, obtained by CNN, “the fact that the apartment was cleared by the forensic team before the investigation itself shows that releasing a suspect in custody can cause serious difficulties in gathering evidence.”

The judge’s order described the crime scene and said it “included one of several injuries to the victim’s body resulting from blunt-force trauma. [lesions] one consistent with a foot stomp and the other with the deployment of a cylindrical device (the so-called wooden club).”

Read on