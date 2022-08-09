type here...
German diplomat arrested in Brazil for murdering her husband

(CNN)A Brazilian judge has ordered the detention of German Consul Uwe Herbert Hahn in Rio de Janeiro for the alleged murder of her husband – rejecting claims of diplomatic immunity, according to CNN Brazil.

Rio police first detained Hahn on Saturday after her husband, Walter Henri Maximilian Biot, 52, was found dead in an apartment in the Ipanema neighborhood, police said. Video shows Hahn being escorted by Brazilian police outside a police station in Rio on Sunday.
Brazilian judge Rafael de Almeida Rezende cited alleged attempts to tamper with evidence as factors in his decision to detain the diplomat.
    According to the ruling, obtained by CNN, “the fact that the apartment was cleared by the forensic team before the investigation itself shows that releasing a suspect in custody can cause serious difficulties in gathering evidence.”
      The judge’s order described the crime scene and said it “included one of several injuries to the victim’s body resulting from blunt-force trauma. [lesions] one consistent with a foot stomp and the other with the deployment of a cylindrical device (the so-called wooden club).”
      A deadly shooting at a party in Brazil has raised political tensions
      The judge’s ruling also said that forensics “found bloodstains on the property, in the couple’s bedroom and in the bathroom, consistent with the dynamics of a violent death.”
      Hahn’s defense argued in court that the diplomat is entitled to diplomatic immunity, and to a writ of habeas corpus, CNN Brazil reports.
        Habeas corpus is a legal principle that allows people who believe they are being illegally imprisoned or detained to challenge, and successful challenges can lead to the release of the arrested person.
        But the judge ruled that “an arrest for a deliberate crime against life, in the couple’s apartment (therefore outside the consular environment) has nothing to do with consular duties.”
        In a video released to CNN Brazil, Hahn explained to police chief Camila Lourenco that Biot had shown signs of panicking, acting nervous or “strange” in the days leading up to his death.
        In a videotaped police interview, Hahn described how the couple were sitting on the couch when Biot suddenly stood up and ran to the balcony before falling face down on the floor.
        He tells the chief that he thinks his husband has slipped.
        “It was so fast,” he said, the couple shared as he walked around the apartment.
        Hahn said he initially thought Biot was drunk and took a photo of his husband, which he sent to a friend with the message, “Walter drunk again.”
        Hahn said that when her husband noticed she was bleeding, he tried to pick Biot up to sleep.
        CNN has reached out to Hahn’s lawyers but they were unavailable for comment.
          German Foreign Office sources also confirmed to CNN that “an employee stationed at the consulate in Rio de Janeiro has been arrested.”
          “Our embassy in Brazil and consulate in Rio de Janeiro are in close contact with Brazilian authorities investigating the matter,” Foreign Office sources said, adding that they could not disclose further due to ongoing investigations and personal privacy reasons. Information

          CNN’s Camilo Rocha in Sao Paulo and Benjamin Brown in London contributed to this report.

