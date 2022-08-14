German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit Canada to discuss Ukraine and energy cooperation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will accompany German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on a brief visit to Canada later this month that will include stops in Montreal, Toronto and Stevenville in western Newfoundland, his office said Saturday.

Details of the visit were outlined in a PMO announcement stating that the visit will begin August 21-23 in Montreal, where meetings will be held with German and Canadian business leaders. An excursion to the local Institute of Artificial Intelligence is also planned.

Trudeau and his government have faced criticism over a decision earlier this year to issue a permit exempting Siemens Canada from sanctions against Russia that allow it to return the turbine for use in a pipeline carrying natural gas to Germany.

The turbine was refurbished at the Siemens plant in Montreal, a move the government defended as necessary to secure gas supplies to Europe.

A statement announcing Scholz’s tour noted that the two leaders’ visit to Montreal will help advance shared priorities between Canada and Germany, “including our unwavering support for Ukraine, the defense of peace and security in Europe and the world, and the resolution of broader global consequences of an illegal and unjustified Russian invasion”.

“The leaders will also continue to collaborate on how the two countries can work together to ensure energy security and accelerate the global transition to clean energy, including through secure access to key resources such as clean hydrogen and critical minerals,” the statement said. statement.

Clean energy announcement hints

The two leaders will then travel to Toronto, where Trudeau will attend a virtual summit on Russia’s annexation of Crimea, followed by a speech at a Canadian-German business forum.

The trip will end with a stop in Stephenville, Nevada, where Trudeau and Scholz will take part in a hydrogen exhibit. The statement notes that the two countries also intend to “formally deepen” the common goal of promoting a clean economy, but did not provide any other details.

“Germany and Canada are close friends on the world stage. We are bound by our shared commitment to democracy, peace and security, including our support for Ukraine, a clean, healthy future and an economy that works for the people,” Trudeau said. statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) shakes hands with Scholz as French President Emmanuel Macron (second from right) watches ahead of a meeting in Kyiv in June. (Sergey Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

The statement said the two men will also discuss the automotive sector and climate change.

The last time the prime minister and the chancellor met was in June at the G7 summit in Germany.

While the government’s initial explanation for returning the turbine to Russian energy giant Gazprom was about gas supplies, a recently released document prepared by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie suggests jobs and global inflation were also taken into account.

The government has submitted a “memorandum of action” and the permit itself to the Federal Court in response to a legal appeal against the turbine decision filed by the Ukrainian World Congress.

The memo notes that the turbine specialist facility in Montreal has more than 400 “highly skilled” employees and is the only facility in the world certified to carry out equipment maintenance.

He also warned that not returning the turbine could end up dampening support for the Western Allies’ strong stance on Russia. It said that without the turbine, Russia could blame Western sanctions for limiting the Nord pipeline’s ability to operate, and that this would likely drive up global energy prices and global inflation even further.