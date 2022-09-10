New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

After months of debate, progressive German bishops have failed to pass a document updating their teachings on sex, sexuality and masturbation.

The document “living in a successful relationship” was rejected by the bishops. German prelates were strongly pressured by the Vatican to abandon the proposed changes.

In the final vote, 33 bishops voted to accept the document, 22 voted against.

A two-thirds majority of members is required to pass the document.

The failure to change church teaching led to emotional outbursts from some in the congregation. Some bishops allege deliberate silence before the vote. Others expressed that they could not speak while the document was being debated.

Some bishops have threatened to take the synod’s failed document to Pope Francis in Rome, rejecting drastic reforms.

“We will take it to the level of the universal Church when we are in Rome in November for an ad limina visit as we prepare for the World Synod with the Continental Bishops’ Conference in January,” said Bishop Georg Batzing.

Efforts to bring the Pope to a decision are almost certain to fail, however, as Pope Francis has already issued a stern warning to the German Church that it risks falling away from communion if it accepts teachings contrary to the Catholic Church.

The Pope had previously expressed concern about lay and clergy in Germany breaking ties with their leaders established church doctrine, Cardinal Reinhard Marx and other liberal German leaders in their “Synodal Path” proposed many changes to the Church that would negatively affect Catholics.

“In order to protect the freedom of God’s people and the exercise of the episcopal ministry, it is necessary to make it clear that the ‘Synodal Way’ in Germany does not have the power to force the bishops and the faithful to adopt a new way. A new approach to governance and doctrine and ethics,” the Holy See statement said.

The “Synodal Path” – sometimes called the “Synodal Way” – is a controversial church committee in Germany. Organized by the German Bishops’ Conference and the Central Committee of German Catholics, the synod aims to discuss and address four loose topics: sexual ethics, the structure of church administration, the role of women in the church, and the vocation of priests.

“Prior to agreement at the level of the universal Church, it will not be allowed to introduce new official structures or doctrines in the diocese, which would represent a wound to the ecclesial community and a threat to the unity of the church,” Pope Francis warned the congregation.