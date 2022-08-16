New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Stetson Bennett could top it.

Instead, the former walk-on suited up in the red and black again, leading Georgia to a national championship repeat.

Bennett’s somewhat surprising return at quarterback — this is his sixth college season and he turns 25 in October — is a counterpoint to the Bulldogs’ heavy losses, especially on the defensive end.

“I think it’s the biggest honor in the world to walk out with a ‘G’ on the side of my helmet,” Bennett said. “So really, it’s not that hard of a decision.”

Bennett’s unlikely journey has become the stuff of legend. He walked on at Georgia in 2017, played a year at an obscure junior college in Mississippi, returned to the Bulldogs primarily to provide depth and was the No. 1 quarterback for the school’s first national title since 1980.

At just 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, Bennett knew he wasn’t likely to get many looks from the NFL. After being assured the top job at Georgia was his, Bennett decided to play one more season in Athens.

“I’m safe enough. I can look in the mirror,” he said. “I didn’t get drafted much last year. So, what’s the guarantee that I’m going to start in the NFL? Probably really low.”

He has done well for Georgia.

Last season, Bennett completed over 64% of his passes for 2,862 yards and 29 touchdowns. He came up especially big in the most important games, earning offensive MVP honors in both the Orange Bowl semifinal game and the national championship win over Southeastern Conference rival Alabama.

Bennett’s final two passes of the season went for touchdowns, leading the Bulldogs to a 33-18 victory that capped their rise to a national powerhouse under coach Kirby Smart.

Rewarded with a $112.5 million contract that ties him to Georgia for another decade, Smart will face the challenge of continuing that momentum despite picking up a record 15 players in the NFL draft.

Five defensive players went in the first round, including top overall pick Travon Walker.

But Smart dismissed any suggestion that his team won’t be hungry after winning it all.

“People ask the question, ‘What does hunting feel like?’ “At the University of Georgia, we’re not going to hunt. I can promise you that,” the coach said. “The hunt we do goes beyond us. We don’t sit back and be passive about it.”

Reconstruction of D

One of the greatest defenses in college football history, Georgia faces a difficult task replacing first-round picks Walker, Jordan Davis, Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt and Luis Cini. But make no mistake: There’s still plenty of talent on the line for the Bulldogs. Defensive lineman Jalen Carter should have a huge season, Nolan Smith will anchor the linebacking corps and the secondary will be led by Kelly Ringo and Christopher Smith.

Tight end u

Brock Bowers emerged as one of the nation’s most dynamic offensive weapons as a freshman. The 6-4, 230-pound tight end showed off receiver speed while leading the team with 56 receptions for 882 yards – 15.8 per catch – and 13 TDs. But Bowers is far from the only tight end who can impact the game. The Bulldogs also have big Darnell Washington (6-7, 270 pounds) and transfer Arik Gilbert, who didn’t play last season after a dazzling freshman debut at LSU.

Run, dogs, run

Georgia has long been known as a school that produces great running backs. With James Cook and Jameer White headed to the NFL in 2021 after sharing the starting role, the Bulldogs are likely to follow a committee approach. Kenny McIntosh and Kenny McIntosh ate the top options, but could be pushed by Daijun Edwards and a pair of freshmen.

Replacing Kamrda

Punters rarely get the spotlight, but Jake Camarda has been a huge field-position weapon for the Bulldogs over the past four years. Now with Camarda in the NFL, Australian freshman Brett Thorson and redshirt freshman Noah Jones are battling for the No. 1 role.

Schedule

Georgia faces a tough challenge in its first game, Sept. 3 against then-No. 11 begins the short trip to Atlanta to face Oregon. Former Bulldogs quarterback Dan Lanning will make his Ducks head coaching debut, adding another layer. to build The rest of the schedule doesn’t look nearly as dire, with traditional rivals Auburn and Florida in rebuilding mode. The toughest test after Oregon will be a trip to Kentucky on Nov. 19 for the SEC regular-season finale.