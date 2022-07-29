New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Several production companies made an announcement three years ago — vowing they would stop filming in Georgia or at least “reconsider” the state’s abortion bill after Gov. Brian Kemp signed it.

The law was passed in 2019, but a federal judge ruled it unconstitutional and blocked it. Now, a federal appeals court has overturned the lower court’s ruling, allowing the law to go into effect on July 20.

A decision from a federal appeals court was expected after the US Supreme Court ruled in June that there was no constitutional right to an abortion in the Dobbs v. Jackson court case.

The Georgia law, Also known as the Living Infants Fairness and Equality (Life) Act, or “Heartbeat” bill, prohibits abortion after detecting a fetal heartbeat — sometimes as early as six weeks. Georgia law includes exceptions for rape and obscenity, as long as a police report is filed. It also allows for later abortions when the mother’s life is in danger or when a serious medical condition renders the fetus unviable.

Now a three-judge panel of the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals has allowed the law to go into effect, see back here Hollywood companies have vowed to boycott Georgia Also what others have said:

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed the controversial ‘Heartbeat’ bill into law

Color Force

Color Force, the production company behind the four “Hunger Games” films, vowed to stop making films in Georgia at the time. Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The last three films of the franchise were shot in Atlanta. A prequel to the franchise titled “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is set to be released in 2023 and is reportedly filming in Poland.

Killer Films

Killer Films CEO Christine Vachon is among those who have vowed to boycott the state as a filming location. The production company, which doesn’t appear to have shot in the state, specializes in indie films like “Carol.”

“Killer Films will not consider Georgia a viable shooting location until this ridiculous law is overturned,” Vachon tweeted at the time.

Mark Duplass of Duplass Brothers Productions

Mark Duplass, co-founder of Duplass Brothers Productions, took to Twitter to condemn the new law.

“Don’t give your business to Georgia,” he wrote at the time.

“Will you pledge to me not to film anything in Georgia until they reverse this retrogressive law?” Duplass, whose company also does not appear to have filmed in Georgia.

None of the production companies listed above responded when Fox News Digital asked if they would continue to boycott the state, among several requests for comment.

Meanwhile, big-name production companies all said the “Heartbeat” bill could “influence” decision-making or “reconsider” Georgia as a filming location in 2019.

NBC Universal

“If any of these laws are upheld, it will have a strong impact on our decision-making about where we produce our content in the future,” NBCUniversal said in a 2019 announcement, referring to abortion laws in multiple states the company films in, including Georgia.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in June, it was announced that NBC Universal would take a site in Georgia in partnership with Gray Television to build its assembly studios. The production studio will start in 2023.

“Grey Television is thrilled to expand our already strong relationship with NBCU,” said Hilton H. Howell, Jr., Grey’s Executive Chairman and CEO. said in a statement. “The new venture announced today will place Gray’s own studio projects inside a large, first-class television and film production facility, and it will surely increase the large pool of skilled industry professionals who make their homes in the Atlanta metroplex.”

Warner Media

WarnerMedia first said the production company would “reconsider” the state for new productions if the “Heartbeat” bill stalled in Georgia.

“We operate and produce work in multiple states and multiple countries at any given time, and that means we agree that for every position a state or country and their leaders take, we respect due process,” WarnerMedia said. A statement at that time.

“We will closely monitor the situation and under the new law we will consider Georgia as the home for any new productions. As always, we will work with our production partners and talent to determine how and where to shoot the project.”

Netflix

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos The streaming site says it will continue filming in Georgia after the law is passed, but the company will “reconsider” its “entire investment” in Georgia if it goes into effect.

“We have many women working on productions in Georgia whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely limited by this law,” Sarandos said. “That’s why we’ll work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court. Because the law hasn’t been implemented yet, we’ll continue to film there, as well as support partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come to fruition, we’ll rethink our entire investment in Georgia.”

Netflix has filmed several projects in Georgia, including parts of “Ozark” and “Stranger Things.”

NBCUniversal, WarnerMedia and Netflix did not respond to Fox News Digital’s multiple requests for comment.

Tyler Perry Studios

Not everyone has pledged to boycott. Tyler Perry He decided to go ahead with his plans to open a studio in Georgia, even though the law said he couldn’t “up and leave.”

“Atlanta is a dream. It’s the promised land,” Perry said in 2019. “When I came here, this whole state and city was amazing to me and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. Also, I put $250 million here and in the studio. So when you have a quarter of a billion dollars sitting in the ground, you can’t just up and walk away.”

However, the filmmaker does not believe in the “heartbeat” law.

“I don’t believe any man can tell a woman what she can do with her body or her reproductive organs,” he said.

On July 20, following the court’s ruling, Governor Kemp said, “Since taking office in 2019, our family has been committed to serving Georgia in a way that respects and values ​​everyone, and today’s 11th Circuit decision reaffirms our promise to protect life at all stages.”

However, the law still faces legal hurdles, with abortion providers and advocacy groups filing a new lawsuit Tuesday challenging the law based on privacy protections in the state constitution.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.