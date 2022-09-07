New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Zoe Ortega knew she had to “do the right thing” when an Atlanta Popeyes employee refused to sell her food and called the police while trying to feed a homeless man. Afraid of arrest, Ortega stood his ground until he finally ordered the man food.

Ortega, a student at Georgia State University, was picking up a DoorDash order at the drive-thru when she saw a man named Jazz. She told “America’s Newsroom” Wednesday that she felt “pulled” to help him.

Jazz humbly and gratefully calls him over and offers to buy him a meal, but tells him to be quiet while he’s in front of the intercom.

“After that, everything went left,” Ortega told hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino.

“The manager was angry. The employees were very upset with me and I was very confused.”

Ortega said she pulled up to the next window to clarify that she was in disbelief and also wanted to buy food for Jazz. She was told no again.

Ortega began recording the interaction on her phone, demanding that the manager intervene and call the police to buy her a meal. Ortega said she was shocked when she gave her explanation to law enforcement.

“I had to mentally prepare myself, maybe I’ll go to jail tonight,” she said. “But I knew I had to stand up for him because there was no one else.”

“I’ll wait until law enforcement arrives, I’d better be arrested,” she thought to herself.

Atlanta police confirmed to Fox News Digital that they were called to the scene, but no arrests were made.

After speaking with the store’s general manager, Ortega and Jazz were allowed to order whatever they wanted for free that night.

As a result, all employees in that position have been retrained, Popeyes said in a statement.

Ortega said he watched as Jaz took his food and shared it with another homeless man nearby.

“I started a GoFundMe for him,” she said. “It’s just an amazing story. I’m so grateful.”

