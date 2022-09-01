New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A pair of semi-truck tires somehow crashed into a Georgia home, narrowly missing the 91-year-old woman who lives inside, according to local reports.

Two runaway tires crashed into Della Ogletree’s LaGrange home of 50 years Tuesday around 4 p.m., causing extensive damage and no one knowing where they came from.

“With God’s help, I could have been killed,” Ogletree told Fox 5 Atlanta.

Tires penetrated the exterior wall of her home into one bedroom and then another bedroom.

The tire, described as being as tall as the 91-year-old, also narrowly missed a gas line, which could have led to a fatal situation.

“It sounded like a bomb going off and I said, ‘What in the world is that?'” she said. Fox 5.

She told the outlet that she was not injured in the freak accident because she had decided to delay her afternoon nap that day.

“Something kept telling me to go get your blood pressure and your sugar and then go get something to eat.” Ogletree said.

Authorities are investigating the incident.