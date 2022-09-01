off
Video

Georgia woman, 91, survived after truck tires crashed into her home

A pair of semi-truck tires somehow crashed into a Georgia home, narrowly missing the 91-year-old woman who lives inside, according to local reports.

Two runaway tires crashed into Della Ogletree’s LaGrange home of 50 years Tuesday around 4 p.m., causing extensive damage and no one knowing where they came from.

“With God’s help, I could have been killed,” Ogletree told Fox 5 Atlanta.

Tires penetrated the exterior wall of her home into one bedroom and then another bedroom.

  A Georgia woman's house had a tire blowout
    Image 1 of 2

    Two truck tires crashed into a Georgia woman’s home Tuesday afternoon. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

  A Fox 5 reporter talks to Georgia woman Della Ogletree
    Image 2 of 2

    A 91-year-old LaGrange woman says she stayed safe after two tires collapsed at her home Tuesday because she decided to delay her afternoon nap. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The tire, described as being as tall as the 91-year-old, also narrowly missed a gas line, which could have led to a fatal situation.

“It sounded like a bomb going off and I said, ‘What in the world is that?'” she said. Fox 5.

She told the outlet that she was not injured in the freak accident because she had decided to delay her afternoon nap that day.

  Georgia Woman of Ogletree
    Image 1 of 2

    Della Ogletree remembers the moment two semi-truck tires crashed into her home of 50 years Tuesday. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

  A Georgia woman had a flat tire on her home
    Image 2 of 2

    Della Ogletree describes Tyres as being as tall as she is. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

“Something kept telling me to go get your blood pressure and your sugar and then go get something to eat.” Ogletree said.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.