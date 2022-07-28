off
A Georgia suspect is accused of shooting a police officer in Clayton County overnight Wednesday before getting involved in a shootout with Atlanta police after driving north into the city.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, the suspect was shot by Atlanta police during the standoff.

Both the officer and the suspect were hospitalized. Their condition has not been released.

A US marshal was shot in suburban Atlanta while arresting a 19-year-old murder suspect

Georgia suspect shot with crossbow in Atlanta

No further details about the shooting have been released.

Clayton County Police and Atlanta Police did not immediately respond to Fox New Digital’s requests for comment overnight.