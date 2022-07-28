New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Georgia suspect is accused of shooting a police officer in Clayton County overnight Wednesday before getting involved in a shootout with Atlanta police after driving north into the city.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, the suspect was shot by Atlanta police during the standoff.

Both the officer and the suspect were hospitalized. Their condition has not been released.

A US marshal was shot in suburban Atlanta while arresting a 19-year-old murder suspect

No further details about the shooting have been released.

Clayton County Police and Atlanta Police did not immediately respond to Fox New Digital’s requests for comment overnight.